What Happens to Your Body When You Drink a Smoothie Every Day

How healthy is that one-a-day smoothie habit?

Reviewed by Dietitian Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia

If it were up to you, smoothies would be their own food group. After all, there’s rarely a day you miss slurping one, making you the ultimate smoothie lover. And why not? Smoothies are convenient and refreshing, and you can enjoy them any time of day. And the best part is you can load them with so many fruits and vegetables, making them very nutritious.

Yet, is it okay to drink one every day? Dietitians break down the pros and cons of smoothies, offer tips on how to keep them nutritious and answer whether that smoothie-a-day habit is okay.

What Are Smoothies?

A smoothie is a thick beverage served cold that’s most commonly made with a mixture of fruits and vegetables. It usually starts with a liquid base like water, dairy or plant milk and all the ingredients are pureed in a blender.



Common Ingredients

There are hundreds of smoothie recipes, each with a different mix of ingredients. Here, though, are some of the popular ones:

Leafy greens

Green vegetables like cucumbers, sprouts and celery

Fresh and frozen fruits like berries, mango, pineapple, apples, bananas, oranges, pomegranates, cherries, kiwi, watermelon, coconut and pears

Vegetables like carrots, beets and cauliflower

Avocados

Cacao and cacao nibs

Oats

Nuts

Yogurt, dairy and plant-based

Milk, dairy and plant-based

Nut butters like peanut and almond butter

Tahini

Seeds like chia, flax and hemp

Spices like fresh ginger root, cinnamon and turmeric

Fruit juices like apple and cranberry

Sweeteners like honey, dates, maple syrup and stevia

Matcha

Crushed ice

Types of Smoothies

Photographer: Brie Passano, Food Stylist: Annie Probst, Prop Stylist: Holly Raibikis

Pictured Recipe: Creamy Strawberry Smoothie

Because of the plethora of ingredients you can throw into a smoothie, you can make thousands of different smoothies. Yet, most smoothies fall into one of the following three categories:

Green Smoothies: You’ll find at least one leafy green in these smoothies–think spinach, kale or arugula–along with other nutrient-rich fruits and vegetables to take away the bitter taste of the greens. Those fruits and veggies are often green, too, so don’t be surprised if you see cucumbers, avocado, celery and green apples in the mix. However, other colored produce could make their way into these smoothies as well.

Fruit Smoothies: These smoothies lean heavily into fruits. You can make a smoothie with almost any fruit, whether it’s fresh, canned or frozen. Bananas and berries tend to be popular fruits in these smoothies, but any can make their way in.

Protein Smoothies: These smoothies are designed to amp up the protein in your diet. The protein can either come from animals or plants, often in the form of milk, yogurt and protein powder. Because protein is required for muscle growth and repair, these smoothies are a favorite among fitness enthusiasts.

Health Benefits of Smoothies

Just one look at the ingredients found in smoothies, and it’s obvious that they come with some health benefits, including the following:

Contain Lots of Nutrient

Most smoothies are usually packed with a variety of fruits, vegetables and other nutritious ingredients. “This means you can easily incorporate a range of vitamins, minerals, fiber and antioxidants into your diet in a convenient, easily digestible form,” says Crystal Scott, M.S., RD, LDN, a dietitian in Las Vegas.

Are Convenient and Portable

Scott says that well-balanced smoothies are an easy way to consume a nutritious snack if you've got a busy lifestyle. They can also be made quickly or purchased easily.

Help You Eat More Fruits and Veggies

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only one in 10 Americans eat enough fruits and vegetables. Yet, by sipping a smoothie, you’ll probably come closer to getting the 5 to 7 servings of fruits and veggies you need every day, says Kim Shapira, M.S., RD, Los Angeles-based dietitian and author of This is What You’re Really Hungry For. Numerous studies show that eating a diet high in fruits and vegetables can lower the risk of chronic diseases like heart disease and diabetes.

Boost Your Digestive Health

The bacteria in your gut thrive on fiber, and you can only get fiber from plants. According to a 2018 article published in the American Society for Microbiology, people eating 30 or more different plant foods a week may have a more diverse gut microbiome than those eating 10 or fewer.

By slurping a plant-forward smoothie, you’ll consume a good amount of fiber, aiding digestion and promoting a healthy gut, Scott says. Bonus? “Blending fruits and vegetables breaks down their cellular structure, which makes it easier for your body to absorb the nutrients,” she adds.

May Help Manage Your Weight

Not only can smoothies be portion-controlled, but well-balanced smoothies can help you feel fuller longer, reducing the likelihood of snacking on less nutritious options throughout the day. Plus, “the nutrient density of smoothies can help satisfy your body’s nutritional needs, potentially reducing cravings for unhealthy snacks,” Scott says.



Potential Downsides

With all of the above benefits, it might surprise you to hear that there are a few strikes against smoothies.

You Might Sip Too Many Added Sugars

Scott says that calories can add up quickly depending on what’s in the smoothie—and many may come from added sugars. The American Heart Association recommends that people limit their added sugar intake to no more than 6-9 teaspoons or 25-36 grams per day, depending on their sex.

You May Not Be Satisfied

If your smoothie doesn’t have protein, fiber and healthy fat, you may feel hungry shortly after, Scott says. This can make it easier for you to overeat. “It takes about 15 minutes for a conversation to take place between your stomach and brain that you’re full,” Shapira says. Fast sipping means you might still have room to eat, increasing your odds of overeating.

You Might Increase Your Risk of Health Issues

Smoothie cleanses that claim to detox your body and aid in weight loss are always popping up. Yet, many of these detox programs are dangerous because they promote eating a significantly low amount of calories and can lead to deficiencies in certain nutrients, which could set you up for health issues.

How to Incorporate Smoothies Into Your Eating Pattern

Keep these tips in mind as you look at adding a smoothie to your day:

Choose Smoothie Mixes Wisely: Most pre-packaged smoothie mixes only require that you add a liquid and ice before blending. Just check the added sugars, as many contain high amounts.

Savor Your Smoothie: Smoothies aren’t something to be downed in one gulp but enjoyed over time. Shapira says that if you have trouble slowing down, enjoy only half the smoothie. After 15 minutes, decide if you want the second half.



Vary the Ingredients: Since you easily add many ingredients to your smoothies, use them to vary the produce you eat. To diversify your diet, add different recipes to your weekly rotation.



Frequently Asked Questions

What’s the best time to drink a smoothie?

When you sip a smoothie is up to you, as there’s no best time. Shapira says.

Are smoothies good for weight loss?

Smoothies can help with weight loss. Just make sure you keep an eye on how big the smoothie is and what you’re putting into it, and then sip slowly, Scott says.

Is it better to drink a smoothie or eat a fruit?

Both can be good choices, as they each add fiber, volume and nutrient density to snacks and meals, Scott says. The choice hinges on what you prefer and what suits your lifestyle better. However, eating a whole fruit may help you feel more satisfied due to the chewing process.

Is it okay to drink a smoothie every day?

Absolutely, and in fact, you can optimize your daily habit by trying new ingredients that might not ordinarily be in your diet.

What should a smoothie include?

While smoothies can include various ingredients, Scott recommends a combination of protein, fiber and unsaturated fat. “Having all three will make sure you get a rich blend of flavors and that the smoothie is well-rounded, providing satiety and a comprehensive array of nutrients,” Scott says.

The Bottom Line

Whether you sip them as part of your breakfast or a snack, smoothies with the least amount of added sugars can be a convenient way to consume more nutrient-dense foods, especially if you’re falling short on fruits and veggies.

