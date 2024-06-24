Can it really help with stress? We take a closer look at what the science says.

Getty Images

Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RDReviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD

When you’re feeling stressed and burdened or are having a hard time falling asleep, having some kind of medicinal solution can sound like an easy fix. While there are medications that can help with these things, there are some supplements on the market that have also been linked to help you chill out. Ashwagandha is one of them, a supplement used in medicinal practices for centuries. Yet, while there are many supplements and teas on the market that tote the stress-relieving and sleep-inducing benefits of ashwagandha, it’s easy to feel skeptical of such a quick-fix solution. Can this ancient root actually work in your everyday life?

We consulted the latest research, as well as the insight from registered dietitian Maggie Michalczyk, RDN, to learn more about what happens to your body when you take ashwagandha regularly. Read on to learn if there is any evidence to back the beneficial claims that we see on the market, and if there are any downfalls you should be aware of before incorporating it into your routine.

Related: The Best Ashwagandha Supplements, According to Health Experts

What Is Ashwagandha?

Ashwaganda—also known as Indian ginseng and winter cherry—is an evergreen shrub that is found in tropical and subtropical parts of Asia, Africa and Europe. It has typically been used in Ayurvedic and Unani medicine systems of India as an adaptogen to help relieve stress and anxiety. An adaptogen does this by helping a person resist, adapt or become resilient to certain stressors.

Ashwagandha Nutrition

Ashwagandha is typically offered in the form of a supplement, but it is also an ingredient used in tea to help with stress relief. Supplements use a root extract that is then pulverized and goes through a manufacturing process to become a powder, which is then used in supplements in the form of tablets, capsules, powders or liquids. While the nutrition profile of an ashwagandha supplement is limited, some studies that showed beneficial intake levels for ashwagandha ranged between 250 to 600 milligrams a day.

Health Benefits of Ashwagandha

It helps to relieve stress and anxiety.

One of the major benefits of taking an ashwagandha supplement is to take advantage of the adaptogen’s ability to help relieve stress. While more research needs to be done, early studies have shown the ways ashwagandha can benefit one’s stress levels when taken on a daily basis. A 2021 systematic review looked at 41 different studies to find patterns for the benefits of ashwagandha, and found that taking a supplement daily—whether it be root alone, root and leaf or a root powder—may in fact help with reducing stress and anxiety levels. When compared with the placebo groups, the group that took the supplement were reported to have reduced serum cortisol levels—AKA the stress hormone.

Related: 6 Fast Ways to Lower Cortisol Levels

It may improve sleep quality.

The second major benefit of ashwagandha is the effect it has on sleep. A randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial in 2020 evaluated 150 subjects and compared their self-reported quality of sleep after taking either a placebo or a 120 milligram ashwagandha extract for six weeks. The subjects that took the ashwagandha saw a 72% increase in sleep quality, while the placebo group only saw 29%. More studies are being done to help determine ashwagandha’s sleep benefits, but early research is promising for this ancient medicine that has been used for stress and sleep for centuries.

It may increase energy levels and support mental clarity.

Whether it’s due to having decreased stress levels and better sleep, or if the supplement also adds this benefit, research has also linked improved energy levels and mental clarity for subjects that have taken ashwagandha regularly. Participants for a study at the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs reported that the extract provided “increased well-being, including a sense of calm, improved energy levels, [and] heightened mental clarity.”

Potential Cons of Ashwagandha

It can interfere with other medications you’re taking.

“There can be some interactions between ashwagandha and other medications, such as immunosuppressants and sedative medications, which is why it's always important to chat with your doctor or dietitian when incorporating a new supplement into your routine,” says Michalczyk.

There is also evidence that links the use of ashwagandha with medications for diabetes, high blood pressure, anti-seizure medications (anticonvulsants) and thyroid hormone medications.

It could upset your stomach.

Ashwagandha has been well tolerated by many and has been deemed safe to consume. Nevertheless, there have been some cases where this supplement has left patients feeling queasy after taking it. Some of these side effects include a mild upset stomach, loose stools, nausea and drowsiness.

It could affect thyroid function.

Human and animal research have also concluded that ashwaghanda might have an effect on thyroid function. Small clinical trials have reported an increase in triiodothyronine (T3) and blood thyroxine (T4) hormone levels of the thyroid, and could affect thyroid medications. If you are taking a thyroid medication, be sure to consult your doctor about taking an ashwaghanda supplement.

Tips for Including Ashwagandha in a Healthy Diet

“A few ways to incorporate ashwagandha into your diet would be through a supplement, or a tea,” explains Michalczyk. Ashwagandha is most popular in supplement form, whether it be a nutrient-specific supplement or a general supplement that helps reduce stress (with ashwagandha and other stress-relieving nutrients like L-Theanine). This supplement is also popularly used in relaxing herbal teas, to help reduce feelings of stress and anxiety and promote better sleep.

The Bottom Line

Ashwaganda is a root that has been used for generations in Ayurvedic and Unani medicine systems to help relieve stress. Early research has shown these claims may be accurate, linking the use of this supplement to reducing cortisol levels, feelings of anxiety, while improving sleep quality as well as energy levels and mental clarity throughout the day. Although there are some cases where ashwagandha supplement use has been linked to upset stomach and acute liver injury, the cases are very few in number to warrant concern. Ashwagandha can interfere with some medications and is not recommended for pregnant and breastfeeding people, so be sure to consult your doctor before incorporating this supplement into your life.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is it safe to take ashwagandha daily?

Yes, ashwagandha has been deemed safe for most to take on a daily basis, according to the USDA. Taking the supplement in small doses can be safe, but be sure to always consult your health care team before adding any supplement into your routine to ensure it’s a good fit for you.

Is ashwagandha safe for the liver and kidneys?

While there have been some cases where ashwagandha has been linked to acute liver injury, the total is very few. There have been only five cases of liver injury with use, where the patient took between 450 to 1,350 milligrams of ashwaghanda a day over the course of 1 to 4 weeks and experienced signs of liver injury such as jaundice, pruritus, nausea, lethargy, abdominal discomfort and hyperbilirubinemia. However, some of these cases included the use of products that had more than the ashwaghanda supplement in them, so it is difficult to make any conclusion about liver and kidney damage with ashwagandha use.

Who should not take ashwagandha?

If you are taking a medication such as a immunosuppressants, sedatives, anti-convulsants and medications for thyroid function, diabetes or high blood pressure, then taking ashwagandha might not be the best choice given the early research of how this supplement can affect the medicine’s function. 1 Some research also suggests that ashwagandha is may not be safe to take while pregnant or breastfeeding.

Read the original article on Eating Well.