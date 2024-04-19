Happening today: Food giveaways in DeLand and Fruitland Park

Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will hold food distribution events in Volusia and Lake counties on April 19.

At 9 a.m. in DeLand, Farm Share will be at the Veterans Stand Down event at Volusia County Fairgrounds.

Friday’s food giveaway, which is geared toward veterans and their families, is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

Volusia County Fairgrounds is located at:

3150 East New York Avenue, Deland, Florida 32724

See the map below for event location:

The food distribution will last until supplies run out.

@HealthyVolusia will offer free Narcan and immunizations when @CountyOfVolusia Veterans Services Division hosts the annual Veterans Stand Down April 19-20 at the Volusia County Fairgrounds, 3100 E. New York Ave., DeLand. Learn more https://t.co/BB5JCxnFb7 pic.twitter.com/vNpdKCrI5T — HealthyVolusia (@HealthyVolusia) April 5, 2024

Farm Share will also make a stop in Fruitland Park on Friday, where organizers will be handing out fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods.

The event is in partnership with Community United Methodist Church and New Covenant United Methodist Church.

The giveaway is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. at:

309 College Ave, Fruitland Park, Florida 34731

See the map below for event location:

The distributions will be drive-thru style. Attendees should arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

Farm Share said it helps to fight hunger “by working hand-in-hand with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that would otherwise be thrown away due to aesthetic imperfections.”

