Happening today: Food giveaway in Daytona Beach

Residents in and around Daytona Beach have a chance to pick up food items at no cost on Thursday.

Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods.

The giveaway is in partnership with Food Brings Hope of Volusia County.

The June 20 event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It will be held at Greater New Zion Primitive Baptist Church, located at:

201 Doctor M.L.K. Jr Boulevard, Daytona Beach, Florida 32114

Farm Share said it helps to fight hunger “by working hand-in-hand with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that would otherwise be thrown away due to aesthetic imperfections.”

