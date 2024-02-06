What Happened With Maria & Sydney on The Bachelor? Here’s Who Joey Eliminates 1st

Bachelor Nation wouldn’t be Bachelor Nation without drama, and what happened to Maria and Sydney on The Bachelor 2024 is a classic example of two contestants going head to head over something not that deep that made great reality TV.

Maria Georgas and Sydney Gordon are two of 32 contestants on The Bachelor Season 28 with Joey Graziadei. Joey was a contestant on The Bachelorette Season 20 with Charity Lawson, where he was the runner-up. He was announced as the Season 28 Bachelor at The Bachelorette Season 20 “After the Final Rose” special in August 2023. “I’m looking for someone that’s just themselves. Someone that challenges me. Someone to do life with,” Joey told host Jesse Palmer during the “After the Final Rose” special.

In an interview with BachelorNation.com in January 2024, Joey revealed whether he had any regrets about his season as the Bachelor. “I’m not really a person to have regrets. What I tried to do the whole time and what I continue to try to do is be myself and lead with what I think is the best decision,” he said. “We all make mistakes and I’m not going to look back on anything and say that was something I regret. I think that I did this to the best of my ability. I know that, so I can’t really live with any regrets with that being the case.”

As for why he wanted to become the Bachelor, Joey told the website that he realized the process worked after he almost found The One with Charity. “It’s the fact that I’ve been through it and I know what the show can bring out,” he said. “One of the beautiful parts of it is that you are pushed to be your best self. You are in an uncomfortable situation, but how you deal with that says a lot about a person. It creates an atmosphere and environment that I believe in. I think it’s a great way to get to know someone.”

He continued, “Sometimes in dating, it takes a while to learn about someone to really figure out if you are compatible. There is often a lot of fluff in the beginning and you don’t have time for that in this and I think it makes it more real. You get to know someone to their core very quickly and that’s a really important thing for a healthy relationship.”

Maria and Sydney were one of the first feuds on The Bachelor Season 28 after their drama in Episode 3. so what happened to Maria and Sydney on The Bachelor 2024 and who did Joey send home first? Read on for what Reality Steve has revealed about what happened between Maria and Sydney on The Bachelor. Warning: The Bachelor Season 28 spoilers ahead.

What happened with Maria and Sydney on The Bachelor 2024?

What happened with Maria and Sydney on The Bachelor 2024? Maria Georgas and Sydney Gordon’s drama started on a Group Date in Week 3 after Madina Alam, a 31-year-old Mental Health Therapist from Johnstown, New York, expressed that she was self-conscious about her age considering she was one of the older contestants on The Bachelor Season 28. Maria made a comment about what Madina’s feelings, which Sydney heard. Sydney told Madina the comment Maria made, which Maria had an issue with.

The drama continued at a pool party later in the episode, which was held in lieu of the usual cocktail party before a Rose Ceremony. In the next episode in Week 4, Maria and Sydney went on a Two-on-One Date in Week 4 in Malta, where Joey heard each of their sides in their feud. During the date, Joey believed Maria’s side over Sydney. He gave Maria the date rose and Sydney went home.

Who Is Maria From The Bachelor 2024?

Who is Maria from The Bachelor 2024? Maria Georgas is a 29-year-old Executive Assistant from Kleinburg, Ontario. Her Instagram handle is @maria.georgas. “It’s allll happening January 22nd on #thebachelor 🌹💫,” she captioned an Instagram post in December 2023 announcing herself as a contestant on The Bachelor Season 28.

Read Maria’s Bachelor Season 28 biography and fun facts ahead:

“Maria is a bold, outgoing woman who isn’t afraid to speak her mind and go for what her heart wants. The Canadian beauty is so done with short-term flings and situationships, and she’s ready to settle down with her perfect match. And lucky for Maria, a psychic reading recently left her thinking that Joey could be her future husband. Time will tell if the psychic’s foresight was right. Maria’s interests are extremely well-rounded, including a black belt in Taekwondo karate, a love for a big plate of spaghetti, and an obsession with horror movies. She wants a man who can embrace her passions, and while Maria loves horror, she hopes Joey won’t leave her ghosted!

Fun Facts:

• Maria loves a good disposable camera photo shoot.

• Maria dreams of eating sushi in Japan.

• Maria is obsessed with horror movies.”

Who’s Sydney From The Bachelor 2024?

Who’s Sydney from The Bachelor 2024? Sydney Gordon is a 28-year-old Vintage Store Owner from Newport, Rhode Island. Her Instagram handle is @syd_gord. “Hows my form? 🎾 🌹 Don’t miss me on #TheBachelor, premiering January 22 on ABC. ✨ @bachelornation @bachelorabc,” she captioned an Instagram post in December 2023 announcing herself as a contestant on The Bachelor Season 28.

Read Sydney’s Bachelor Season 28 biography and fun facts ahead:

“Sydney is a boss woman looking to add romance to her life. She is smart, free-spirited and entrepreneurial, which has led to her owning her own successful vintage store. Sydney says what she’s doing now is her dream job; and while her life is very full, she shared, “I am so ready to find my forever person.” The store owner knows Joey checks a lot of her dating boxes and hopes to leave “The Bachelor” engaged to the love of her life. Sydney wants a man who is as adventurous as she is — she’s willing to book a same-day international flight and just go. So, Joey, pack your bags and get ready for the adventure of a lifetime with Sydney.

Fun Facts:

• Sydney’s cats know how to play fetch and sit on command.

• Sydney was voted Most School Spirit in high school.

• Sydney lived in Thailand, where she taught English.”

The Bachelor Season 28 airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC. Here’s how to watch it for free.

To get more of an inside scoop, check out Los Angeles Times writer Amy Kaufman’s book, Bachelor Nation: Inside the World of America’s Favorite Guilty Pleasure, for a deep dive into the Bachelor franchise. The book uncovers the secrets of Bachelor Nation, from how much the Bachelor and the Bachelorette are paid to the rules contestants have to follow, that producers don’t want fans to know. It’s a must-read for any Bachelor Nation member.

