'Where has this been my entire life?' A solution to a closetful of jumbled hangers — for just $22

Did you somehow miss the boat on spring cleaning this year? Still haven't done that waaay-overdue wardrobe swap? When it comes to the latter, at least, we can relate: Searching for inspo on Instagram can backfire — all of those perfectly pared-down closets can feel unattainable. Good news: There's a trick to it. Pack away your winter wear and hide those extra hangers until you need them. But where, you ask? This $22 Carpenter Woods Hanger Organizer, that's where — it stores up to 75 of 'em. Why didn't someone think of this sooner? Give your closets the overhaul they deserve with this handy hack — you'll wonder what you ever did without it.

Declutter your closet

Everyone accumulates stray hangers, especially as you pare down your closet or stow away seasonal items. Naked hangers look junky when left teeter-tottering in the closet, and they become a tangled mess when thrown in a pile — but you shouldn't toss them. You might need them for guests, for layering clothes come fall or for your next big shopping spree. This neat triangle bag lets you hang them up or stick them in a corner until they're needed.

"Oh my gosh, where has this been my entire life?" raved a five-star fan. "Storing hangers is such a pain. I cannot believe that I never knew this product existed. It works so well! Very sturdy, easy to assemble. Don't be alarmed if it seems a touch small for larger hangers — part of it being canvas means it can bend and stretch a bit to accommodate hangers of all sizes. And I love the long handles to help carry it from room to room as needed. Great, great product!"

"Doesn’t flop!" added another. "I had been reading reviews for different hanger bags and finally decided on this one. So glad I ordered it. Holds several hangers well, nice and sturdy, and the best part is it doesn’t 'flop' down, which was a complaint that I read in reviews on others. It has three rods that slide into pockets inside the bag and closes with Velcro. Definitely a good buy!"

It's not just for the closet, either. "Neatens up the laundry room," wrote a pleased reviewer. "Corrals the hangers of all types and keeps them in one spot. Sit it on the floor, counter or hang it."

Tame those hangers once and for all with this $22 closet organizer at Amazon. (Photo: Amazon)

Get creative

Of course, shoppers who think outside the box have found some other awesome uses for this triangular contraption, including storing sewing supplies and transporting wire hangers back to the dry cleaner.

"Outstanding quality! So glad I got this," reported a fan. "I had seen others and they looked so flimsy and cheap. I was going to make one myself until I saw this... It is heavy and waterproof. The metal in the top is heavy and the inserts for the sides are marvelous. I am not using it for hangers, but I needed a corner basket by my sewing machine to hold items that need [to be] mended. This is the only thing that would fit in the space and it saves me a lot of space. What a perfect job they did in making this product. I could not be happier."

The word perfect keeps coming up in reviews, no matter the use: "Perfect for recycling wire dry-cleaning hangers," said another happy shopper. "This bag had the best reviews and is a quality item! I was looking for something to store all my wire dry-cleaning hangers. It has rods to support it vertically and handles to carry it to the dry cleaner when full. But it also looks good in my closet."

Playrooms, bathrooms, cars...

We also think this would serve as excellent toy storage in the corner of a playroom, or put it on a hook to collect towels in the bathroom (it's waterproof). And imagine what it could do for your car's trunk! At this price, might as well pick up a few for your spaces that need it most.

