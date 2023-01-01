The Hanes sweatshirt Amazon shoppers are 'living in' is down to $11

When it comes to comfort, sometimes it’s best to keep it simple. That’s the consensus among more than 34,000 five-star Amazon reviewers, who’ve anointed the staple-worthy Hanes EcoSmart Crewneck Sweatshirt one of the site’s top-selling sweatshirts. Among an inventory as vast as Amazon’s, that’s saying a lot. The fan-favorite is on sale for as little as $11. So if you’re in the market for a great multi-season staple, your search is over.

Hanes Hanes Hanes Ecosmart Crewneck Sweatshirt $11 $18 Save $7 The Hanes staple is as soft as a blanket and eco-conscious, incorporating at least five percent recycled plastic bottles. $11 at Amazon

Yes, the Hanes EcoSmart Crewneck Sweatshirt is deliciously soft — another reason shoppers are smitten. So you might be surprised that this gem isn’t just a cotton blend. As the name might indicate, it’s also made with eco-conscious care, incorporating at least five percent recycled plastic bottles.

Consider this top the modern-day upgrade to your classic, never-goes-out-of-style sweatshirt, with its ribbed hem and cuffs and iconic V-shaped stitch at the neck. There’s nothing easier to throw on with a pair of jeans or joggers than a shirt like this, and since it’s midweight, it’s a great piece to throw on over a t-shirt or tank top, too. Plus, it comes in four colors, from light pink to turquoise.

It’s also just fitted enough to look streamlined, but just loose enough that you’ll never be self-conscious — this is the sweet spot we’re always on the hunt for.

This Hanes crewneck sweatshirt is a classic for winter. (Photo: Amazon)

Amazon shoppers love the fit and the way it looks.

"It wasn’t too tight and there was still lots of wiggle room in the stomach area. I feel like I have big arms so it’s hard to find a sweater that fits my stomach as well as my arms, but the sleeves for this pullover fit my arms very well,” one customer reported.

One happy shopper called this gem “an old-school sweatshirt."

And a five-star reviewer called it the “best sweatshirt to dress up or down!”

"I'm liking the price and I like how I can put them on after a day," said a very satisfied customer. "I'm living in them all day."

That's truly a sign of a great wardrobe staple, especially when it's this affordable.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

