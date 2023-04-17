These Hanes sweats are 'baby soft' — grab a pair on sale for $8 (save 55%)

Most of us eagerly await the arrival of spring after a long winter — even though, along with flowers, the season can also bring some super fickle weather. While the temps are certainly warmer than they were in February, we all need a pair (or three!) of all-weather pants we can slip into on those cooler, April shower-filled days. And the more comfortable, the better. We have just the style to add to your wardrobe: The super-soft Hanes EcoSmart Sweatpants are an Amazon customer favorite with over 33,000 (!) perfect five-star reviews from verified shoppers— and they're on sale for as little as $8! You've probably spent almost as much on a latte.

The Hanes EcoSmart Sweatpants have a broad elastic waistband that sits just right without digging in. Open at the bottom, they lengthen the leg rather than visually chopping it at the ankle. They're available in six colors — every last one both cute and practical (from dark and light gray to a heathered purple). And...wait for it...they're up to 55% off.

“I loved finding these on sale to wear at home or to bed! I can even wear them out if I wanted,” one shopper raved. “I have machine-washed them and hung to dry to make them last as long as possible without getting rough on the inside, and so far, so good! VERY COMFORTABLE! Great for inside, whether cold out and the heat is on, or hot out and the air conditioning is on. Very happy!”

Flattering and classic, these Hanes sweats have a wide waistband that doesn't roll or pinch. (Photo: Amazon)

One shopper described the fabric as “baby soft," saying, "These are the most comfortable pairs of comfy pants I own. I purchased them for working out. After wearing them the first time, they were immediately renamed comfy pants and a second pair was ordered. The fabric is baby soft inside and just thick enough without being bulky. The waistband fits gently yet still stays in place.”

Some even compared them to more expensive loungewear: “Love these sweatpants!” one shopper noted. “They are sooo soft and fit as nicely as expensive athleisure wear. The waistband is wide and stretchy and the cut nice enough to wear out on errands, etc. They're perfect for WFH where you want something comfortable but don't want to feel sloppy and unprofessional.”

Amazon Hanes EcoSmart Open-Leg Sweatpants $8 $18 Save $10 'These are the most comfortable pairs of comfy pants I own,' says one happy shopper. $8 at Amazon

