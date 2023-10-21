These No. 1 bestselling Hanes sweats are 'baby soft' — grab a pair on sale for only $7
What is it?
Most of us eagerly await the arrival of fall as a time to get cozy. But the season can also bring some super-fickle weather. While the temps are certainly cooler than they were last month, we all need a pair (or three!) of all-weather pants we can slip into on those warmer or cooler days. And the more comfortable, the better. We have just the style to add to your wardrobe: The super-soft Hanes EcoSmart Sweatpants are a No. 1. bestseller on Amazon and you can get these comfy-cozies on sale for as little as $7 — that's a ridiculous 60% off!
These super-soft sweats offer a relaxed fit that still flatters your figure.
Why is it a good deal?
This is a wild deal — it's the lowest price we've seen for these pants all year! You've probably spent as much on a venti latte. Prices vary by color and size, but these sweatpants are selling out quickly, so there's no better time to stock up for the cool weather than now.
Why do I need this?
The Hanes EcoSmart Sweatpants have a broad elastic waistband that sits just right without digging in. Open at the bottom, they lengthen the leg rather than visually chopping it at the ankle. And they're available in six colors — every last one both cute and practical (like Light Steel and Navy Heather).
“I loved finding these on sale to wear at home or to bed! I can even wear them out if I wanted,” one shopper raved. “I have machine-washed them and hung to dry to make them last as long as possible without getting rough on the inside, and so far, so good! VERY COMFORTABLE! Great for inside, whether cold out and the heat is on, or hot out and the air conditioning is on. Very happy!”
What reviewers say:
One shopper described the fabric as “baby soft," saying, "These are the most comfortable pairs of comfy pants I own. I purchased them for working out. After wearing them the first time, they were immediately renamed comfy pants and a second pair was ordered. The fabric is baby-soft inside and just thick enough without being bulky. The waistband fits gently yet still stays in place.”
Some even compared them to more expensive loungewear: “Love these sweatpants!” one shopper noted. “They are sooo soft and fit as nicely as expensive athleisure wear. The waistband is wide and stretchy and the cut nice enough to wear out on errands, etc. They're perfect for WFH where you want something comfortable but don't want to feel sloppy and unprofessional.”
And just a tip — you might want to size up: "I got small in Ebony. Small was a little big though. I have a 27-inch waist and it was still big, it sits on my upper hips which are about 30 inches, so I think that's the true size for small."
There's nothing cozier than coming home to a pair of these lounge-perfect sweatpants.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
