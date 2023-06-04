This Hanes v-neck is a 'great fit for bustier women' — score it on sale for as low as $6

If there's one thing I'm constantly looking for in my closet when the temperature starts to rise above 60 degrees, it's a t-shirt. But not just a plain old crewneck — I like my tees to be a little feminine and flattering. I'm not the only one — Amazon shoppers apparently like their tees the same way. And like the savvy shoppers they are, they've discovered the Hanes Shirred V-Neck T-Shirt. It's cute and flirty — and right now you can get one for as low as $6 (prices vary, depending on color and size).

Hanes Hanes Shirred V-Neck T-Shirt $6 $17 Save $11 Lightweight and 100% cotton, this is the t-shirt you'll want to wear all summer long. Choose from nine different colors. $6 at Amazon

A 100% cotton t-shirt is almost as hard to find as a flattering t-shirt, but this one from the reliable Hanes brand, checks both boxes. It has a v-neck which automatically makes it more interesting than a crew neck, but the neckline also has shirred detailing — it's slightly gathered — a feature top-heavy shoppers appreciate.

"Love these tees," wrote one of over 8,000 happy shoppers. "The shirred neck is a great fit for bustier women. Soft material and great to be worn by themselves or under an open blouse/jacket."

The light and airy cotton make it a go-to top for summer, but it tends to shrink and shoppers recommend either sizing up or letting it line-dry after washing in cold water.

The fit on this tee also has a feminine flare in just the right spots and it's slightly longer than a typical shirt — perfect for hiding parts we'd rather not show off.

"I LOVE this T shirt and can't believe how inexpensive it is given the high quality fabric and flattering fit," gushed another rave reviewer. "The same type of top would be at least $30 at Ann Taylor! It's form fitting, but not too tight and hugs my curves in all the right places while hiding my tummy. The turquoise color is beautiful for summer and the fabric is 100% cotton, so it's breathable. I bought this in three other colors because it's such a great value."

More than 8,000 shoppers give this top a perfect five-star rating. (Photo: Amazon)

While you can wear this top lounging around the house, doing errands or going to the office, you can also feel confident in it while you exercise.

One rave reviewer says these are her favorite workout shirts. "Really like these for the gym because they're not so tight that I'm self conscious, but they're also not loose enough to look frumpy!"

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

