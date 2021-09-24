Hanes for the win! Amazon's No. 1 bestselling hoodie is on sale for $16 — save 50 percent

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Comfort in lots of colors. (Photo: Amazon)

It's that time of year, when the days are warm and evenings suddenly get chilly, just as the sun goes down. You know what would be perfect for that nippy night? Your new boo — this hoodie. And you know who makes it? The first name you think of when it comes to comfy white t-shirts or your favorite pair of undies: Hanes, of course.

With over 20,000 reviews, it's no wonder that the Hanes EcoSmart full-zip hooded sweatshirt is Amazon's No. 1 bestseller. But it IS a wonder that it's 50 percent off! It's just $16 right now! This sweatshirt will far surpass the value of those three pumpkin lattes you bought to keep you warm.

Want it in a jiff? Order with Amazon prime and it will be at your door in two days. If you're not a member, you can sign up here and garner all the benefits of Amazon entertainment, along with special sales and fast shipping.

$16 $32 at Amazon

Cozy, thy name is Hanes. (Photo: Amazon)

Lined with cotton-blend fleece, you know how snuggly this sweatshirt will be. Bonus, that cotton-blend is made from 5 percent recycled water bottles, so you can wear your hoodie with planet pride.

This reviewer gives it five stars: "So soft and warm and comfortable, it’s like wearing your favorite blanket. Correct that, it’s like wearing Linus’s favorite blanket! I immediately threw this on when it arrived. So after a week of constant wear, it was time to wash. I, of course, followed the directions on the tag and washed it in cold water inside out. I just pulled it out of the dryer and it’s even softer if you can imagine that!"

The Hanes size chart will lead you to the correct fit, but reviewers suggest upsizing to make room for layers or that extra comfy feel. And if it's not quite right, Amazon offers free returns, so you've got nothing to lose.

This happy reviewer speaks to quality and size: "I always have liked Hanes products as they’re quality material, well made, fairly priced and seem to fit me well. I like this lightweight sweatshirt...I’m 5’ 2”, 119 pounds and bought a medium. Love the fit. Room to wear a long-sleeve blouse underneath and not be too tight."

Story continues

$16 $32 at Amazon

Hanes sweats the details— from its ribbed cuffs and waist so it stays put, to the matching zipper. The hoodie comes in a variety of colors, and at 50 percent off you can stock up on your staples, like black and grey, and stand out at the gym, in the cute hot pink.

Strut your stuff in hot pink. (Photo: Amazon)

Goldilocks has the rec: "With warmer weather it is not necessary to have a heavy sweatshirt. This one is just right. I use it when it is between 55 and 65 degrees outside and feel comfortable. This also washes up nicely and is very soft and comfortable."

The softest, comfiest, earth-friendly hoodie in great colors at an even better price? This is what Adam Sandler was singing about.

$16 $32 at Amazon

Read More from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.