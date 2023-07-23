The Hanes top-selling hoodie on Amazon is down to just $14

Summer is here and while we like to keep cool in our sundresses and capri pants, Mother Nature loves to blow a breeze our way even during the summer. For those chilly evenings, you still need to cover up your shoulders — and we've got the perfect solution: Amazon is offering the popular Hanes Slub Knit Hoodie for just $14! At that price, you might want to stock up.

The Hanes Slub Knit Hoodie is the perfect swap for your favorite cardigan — you can throw it on over a t-shirt or tank top when you get chilly without sacrificing style. It's made with breathable cotton in slub knit that gives it texture. The fabric is also lightweight without being gauzy, so it's not bulky — a feature some of the nearly 30,000 five-star fans rave about.

"It fits loosely but does not look sloppy," shared a happy shopper. "I do tend to carry my weight in my tummy and this does not show any lumps, yet it still looks feminine in a casual way."

Because it's cotton, there might be some shrinkage — shoppers suggest sizing up, especially if you like a loose fit.

Say hello to lightweight summer hoodies! (Photo: Amazon)

The breeziness of this hoodie makes it portable — one adventurous shopper takes hers everywhere. "I throw them in my tote and they travel around the world," she wrote.

It's also versatile, so even if you're staying close to home, you can wear it pretty much anywhere, anytime.

"I've bought three of these in the last few months," shared a happy shopper. "I can't believe how practical they are! I wear one of them most of the time––around the house, for a walk, painting outside, even for a lunch date with friends. I didn't have high expectations because of the bargain price, but am so thoroughly happy!"

"I’m a huge fan of this hoodie," gushed another five-star fan. "It’s lightweight and I think the slub white is great for summer (as well as paired under a jacket for fall). I’m on my second one because I wore the first one out! I put it on over work out clothes, on the plane, or movie theater etc. for the price and quality this will continue to be my staple."

Ready to make it your go-to jacket?

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

Aerlang Massage Gun $23 $70 Save $47 with coupon See at Amazon

Cosrx Snail Mucin 92% Moisturizer $12 $26 Save $14 See at Amazon

Innza IPL Hair Removal $60 $200 Save $140 with coupon See at Amazon

Raemao Massage Gun $40 $150 Save $110 with coupon See at Amazon

Lysmoski IPL Laser Hair Removal With Cooling System $80 $200 Save $120 with coupon See at Amazon

Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion $12 $15 Save $3 with coupon See at Amazon

Bitvae Ultrasonic Electric Toothbrush $16 $40 Save $24 See at Amazon

Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Multi-Use Concealer $7 $11 Save $4 with coupon See at Amazon

CosRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence Hydrating Serum $15 $25 Save $10 See at Amazon

Style

Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs $29 $50 Save $21 See at Amazon

Easy Does It Underarm Smoothing With Seamless Stretch Wireless Lightly Lined Comfort Bra $21 $42 Save $21 See at Amazon

Leggings Depot Women's Relaxed Fit Jogger Pants $13 $24 Save $11 See at Amazon

Vifuur Unisex Water Shoes $12 $20 Save $8 See at Amazon