'Nice tummy control': The popular Hanes French Terry Capris are down to $14

If there's one thing we can never get enough of, it's comfy clothes. Forget designer dresses and impractical pumps, true luxury is being able to stretch out in our outfits while still looking good. Of course, leggings are still our go-to comfy pants, but with summer temperatures we don't need quite as much coverage. If you haven't checked out Amazon's offerings lately, we'd like to introduce a pair of pants you're going to spend the summer relaxing in: the popular Hanes French Terry Capri Pants and right now, you can get them just $14!

Amazon Hanes French Terry Capris $14 $22 Save $8 Soft and stretchy, these capri pants are made with a blend of polyester and cotton and have an elastic waistband for maximum flexibility. $14 at Amazon

Just right for lazy Sundays, once you slip the super soft French terry fabric on next to your skin and you’ll never want to take these pants off. The polyester and cotton blend also makes them lightweight and breathable, but it’s the elastic waist that takes these pants to a heavenly comfort level. Bonus: they have pockets! That's just one of the features the nearly 13,000 rave reviewers gush about.

"I bought these for physical therapy for my knee and they worked great!" shared a five-star fan. "They pulled up over my knee with ease. Nice tummy control. They are a thicker than what the picture shows , that was a wonderful surprise for me. The two pockets work great to carry small wallet and keys."

The converted also love how the pants fit — they love them and the price so much, getting a few pairs is a common practice.

"These are my new favorite casual pants!" gushed a rave reviewer. "They are fantastic in every way … fit, comfort, flattering, length, waist, price. The fabric is not too thin or thick, it’s a happy medium. As soon as I got my first pair, I immediately bought 2 more pairs and I will purchase them again. I sure hope they always have these. Don’t hesitate..get some!"

Nearly 13,000 shoppers rave about these cute and comfy lounge pants.

If you have curves, shoppers love how these capris fit.

"I absolutely love these!" raved a happy shopper. "If you’re a curvy gal, do yourself a favor and get these! I work from home, so I wear these daily because they are just the most comfortable capris I own. I don’t quite understand why several reviewers said they are just for lounging or working out...they are totally acceptable casual attire to wear any place you want!"

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

