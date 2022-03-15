The Hanes sweatshirt Amazon shoppers are 'living in' is down to $11 — save 50 percent

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

This classic sweatshirt is making a splash! (Photo: Amazon)

When it comes to comfort, sometimes it’s best to keep it simple. That’s the consensus among more than 27,000 five-star Amazon reviewers, who’ve anointed the staple-worthy Hanes EcoSmart Crewneck Sweatshirt one of the site’s top-selling sweatshirt. Among an inventory as vast as Amazon’s, that’s saying a lot.

The fan-favorite comes in neutrals like grey, black and soft pink, but it really pops in colors like turquoise, fuchsia and coral. Best of all, it’s 50 percent off and prices start at just $11. So if you’re in the market for a great winter to spring staple or an inexpensive yet thoughtful gift, your search is over.

$11 $22 at Amazon

This Hanes favorite comes in a bunch of fun colors. (Photo: Amazon)

Yes, the Hanes EcoSmart Crewneck Sweatshirt is deliciously soft — another reason shoppers are smitten. So you might be surprised that this gem isn’t just a cotton blend. As the name might indicate, it’s also made with eco-conscious care, incorporating at least five percent recycled plastic bottles. I was shocked, too!

Consider this top the modern-day upgrade to your classic, never-goes-out-of-style sweatshirt, with its ribbed hem and cuffs and iconic V-shaped stitch at the neck. There’s nothing easier to throw on with a pair of jeans or joggers than a shirt like this, and since it’s midweight, it’s a great piece to throw on over a t-shirt or tank top, too.

It’s also just fitted enough to look streamlined, but just loose enough that you’ll never be self-conscious — this is the sweet spot we’re always on the hunt for.

This bestselling sweatshirt comes in black, too! (Photo: Amazon)

"It wasn’t too tight and there was still lots of wiggle room in the stomach area. I feel like I have big arms so it’s hard to find a sweater that fits my stomach as well as my arms but the sleeves for this pullover fit my arms very well,” one customer reported while showing off their stunning purple Hanes EcoSmart sweatshirt.

“I’m in love with this sweatshirt!” another fan gushed. “I am living in these! So soft inside and so comfy! I prefer them to my much more expensive ones...​​ I just can’t believe the excellent quality for the price!”

One happy shopper called this gem “an old-school sweatshirt,” which I thought encapsulated it perfectly.

And a five-star reviewer called it the “best sweatshirt to dress up or down!” which actually gave me a few ideas.

The Hanes EcoSmart Crewneck Sweatshirt is so fun to style!

How would you style the Hanes sweatshirt? (Photo: Amazon)

A collared button-down shirt, for instance, would look adorable under the Hanes EcoSmart sweatshirt, especially one of the colorful ones. Kind of like an unexpected take on the sweater/button-down combo. I also love the idea of accessorizing the top with necklaces, or even customizing it with embroidery or decals. Get creative!

Stock up on a few Hanes EcoSmart Crewneck sweatshirts while it’s half price! It’ll be the smartest investment of $11 you’ve made in a long time.

