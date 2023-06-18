'No boob sweat': This top-selling Hanes bra is just $13

Bras are absolute lifesavers when it comes to providing support and coverage, but with summer just a few days away, the boob sweat struggle is real. Luckily, having the right bra can help banish perspiration around your bust — and we know just the one. With over 20,000 perfect five-star ratings, the Hanes Wireless Cooling Bra is a bona fide hit with Amazon shoppers looking for a little heat relief. Oh, and right now it's on sale for as little as $13. But hurry — this deal will be gone in a snap!

It's no secret that Hanes makes some of the comfiest undies out there, and this bra is no exception. Made of moisture-wicking material, it was designed to help keep you cool and sweat-free for hours on end — a must during summer scorchers. Its wireless support also ensures everything stays in place without uncomfortable jabbing, and its tag-free design means no scratching. Plus, the four-way-stretch fabric conforms to your body for the perfect fit, and since the straps are on the wider side, they won't dig into your shoulders. Is there anything they didn't think of when designing this bra?

Amazon Hanes Wireless Cooling Bra $16 Over 20,100 Amazon shoppers love this bra so much they logged back on to give it a perfect five-star rating. $16 at Amazon

If you prefer a full-coverage style, the Hanes Wireless Cooling Bra offers just that, along with 360-degree smoothing to prevent bulging while practically disappearing under your clothes. Its inclusive sizing ranges from S to 3XL, and there are five lovely neutrals to choose from. (At these prices, you might want to consider stocking up!)

In case you need a little more convincing that this affordable wonder garment belongs in your wardrobe, keep scrolling to see what some of its thousands of five-star reviewers had to say.

"I woke up this morning and went to grab my old bra to put on and realized I had this bra on already. I literally could not feel this bra. It's so comfortable!" raved one happy shopper. "I had a pretty nonstop day today, in and out of the Texas heat, and I'm happy to report no boob sweat! ... I'm so happy not to have to be uncomfortable anymore."

The Hanes Wireless Cooling Bra comes in five neutrals and a smooth design that remains hidden under clothes. (Photo: Amazon)

Another wrote: "I felt like Goldilocks until I found this bra. It's perfect, not too tight around the middle, the straps don't dig into my shoulders, it's very, very soft and it holds me in place. By far, the most comfortable bra that I have ever worn. I'm buying more of them."

"I didn't have high hopes for this bra, but boy was I wrong!" exclaimed a former skeptic. "This is the only thing I want to wear anymore! It has much more support than expected and really smoothes the back. I've been wearing it to work, to do yard work and even as a bathing suit top. If you're having second thoughts, just buy it. You won't regret it."

July and August will be here before we know it, so why not get ahead of those humid months and snag this bra while it's still on sale in nude and in stock in other shades? Here's to a sweat-free summer!

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

