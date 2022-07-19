Products for all the DIY masters

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo.

Make those DIY projects easier on Dad with these accessories (Source: iStock)

Doing projects yourself can save a lot of time and money. It can also make you feel pretty accomplished. Of course, you're going to need some useful tool supplies to help you get that list checked off. If you or a loved one is in need of some tool accessories, you have got to check out these deals below.

A flashlight that won't quit

This LED flashlight won't ever let you down. (Source: Amazon)

$19.99 $29.99 at Amazon

This reliable LED flashlight is a treat for the handyman, campers and preppers. It’s a sturdy and compact upgrade that can beam light up to 12 times stronger than its incandescent predecessors – ideal for illuminating a whole room or vast areas outside the house. Its zoom function will help you focus the light on smaller, obscure gears, fuses and wiring. It's extremely handy when doing household repairs.

This virtually indestructible, shock-resistant aluminum flashlight can survive 10-foot drops. It will work regardless of weather conditions, making it a perfect companion for outdoor adventures, hunting escapades or emergencies. This compact and lightweight illuminator can easily fit into any bag, tool kit or pocket. You can also use this to light the engine bay if you do roadside repairs in the dark. Its low battery consumption allows him to beam up low-light areas for long hours.

A tool accessory that saves time

An adjustable and breathable magnetic wristband for holding screws and other small tools. (Source: Amazon)

$11.99 $19.99 at Amazon

The RAK Magnetic Tool Bracelet is handy when working at heights, such as on the roof. Its 10 powerful magnets can easily hold screws, nails, bolts and other tiny tools with ease. Made from premium ballistic nylon, this magnetic wristband ensures maximum security and toughness. The band's multi-purpose design allows them to attach it not only to wrists but also to belts or above workbenches.

Story continues

It's time to expand your standard toolbox

A better toolbox alternative for anyone who loves doing his handiwork. (Source: Amazon)

$50.51 $54.99 at Amazon

This Carhartt Legacy Tool Bag is made of durable, water-repellent fabric to keep your tools clean, dry and rust-resistant. Any certified DIY-enthusiast can stash everything from screwdrivers and utility knives to wrenches and chisels since it features 17 exterior pockets and 10 interior pockets. This toolbag's five-star rating tells you it’s a great load-bearing accessory for heavy tools and gears.

Extendable pickup tool: a multi-purpose stick light

Gift this compact and multi-functional stick light for hands-free task lighting. (Source: Amazon)

$11.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Ranked as Amazon's Choice in Magnetic Sweepers, this RAK Magnetic, Extendable Pickup Tool is the gift your loved ones never knew they needed. With its three LED lights, it can provide much better visibility, especially in low-light situations. It has a magnetic base, so they won't have to worry about it falling down or moving as they work.

Any handyperson or DIY lover will surely get a lot of use out of these products. Be sure to check these incredible deals out today before they're gone.

