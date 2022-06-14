5 kitchen gadgets you never knew you needed

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo.

Make family meal times quick, easy and fun with these helpful gadgets. (Source: iStock)

Sometimes cooking can be time-consuming. All you want to do is eat, but you’re stuck with old, outdated kitchen tools that require a lot of time and work. If you find yourself in need of some affordable and innovative cooking tools, you’re in luck because we’ve found some novelty devices that’ll help you get some of those cooking tasks done quicker.

These gadgets will add to your cooking enjoyment

This multi-purpose grater is a cheap but reliable alternative to expensive food processors. (Source: Amazon)

$11.99 $16.99 at Amazon

This hand-held tool makes zesting lemons and grating hardened Parmigiano cheese a breeze. It effectively separates the lemon zest from the fruit at just the proper depth to help you collect perfect shavings for making citrusy extracts. It’s simple to clean and includes a sleek plastic sleeve to protect you from accidentally injuring yourself.

With this in your arsenal, the whole family can enjoy a limitless variety of ice cream flavors to help beat the heat. (Source: Amazon)

$28.60 $39.95 at Amazon

Those who don’t love ice cream are probably lying. To those who do, this gadget from TASTY by Cuisinart is for you. Unlike a lot of ice cream makers from the past, this one is fully-automatic. That means there’s no need to crank, churn and sweat your way into making a delicious treat for the family. Feed it with all your favorite ingredients and wait for the machine to deliver a smooth, creamy and delightful chilled dessert for all to enjoy.

This cooker has indicators to tell you when your meal is ready. (Source: Amazon)

$17.80 $22.99 at Amazon

Eggs are a staple for protein lovers and everyone in general. They are simple to cook, and there’s no end to how to use and integrate them into any meal. Expand your recipe with this all-around and easy-to-use stackable cooker from BELLA . This appliance is all you need to get your daily protein fix. It’s capable of boiling 14 eggs simultaneously. Plus, it has an omelet and a poaching tray for a more robust breakfast, lunch or dinner experience.

This bin will help maximize your freezer’s space. (Source: Amazon)

$13.57 $22.99 at Amazon

It’s the season for ice-making. With temperatures rising to unbearable levels, it’s always wise to have loads of ice at your disposal. Luckily, this product is an all-in-one solution to your cooling needs. It’s a bin for storing ice cubes with a lid attached to the ice cube tray. The BPA-free plastic tray is perfectly flexible, so a simple twist is enough to release the ice from the mold.

This slicer kit comes with a balling scoop for making cute watermelon spheres. (Source: Amazon)

$10.51 $12.37 at Amazon

Watermelon triangles are messy to consume. Biting the edges off the fruit’s skin is a surefire way to get a stain on your clothes, which is probably why serving watermelons in cubes became popular. Thankfully, you can quicken the process of watermelon cube-making with this slicer .

It uses a child-safe plastic cutting wheel on the edge so even your kids can enjoy making your yummy fruit salads. Just tell them to push the device through the watermelon, and they can instantly collect all the sweet and refreshing cubes in no time.

Be a kitchen wiz with these cooking gizmos

Consider these kitchen gadgets to strengthen your cooking and meal-fixing arsenal. These devices are a testament to modern ingenuity and a knack for making cooking more fun and fast. Visit Amazon today to enjoy budget-friendly deals on all these items.

