A Handy Dandy List of Everyone Set to Star in James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Superhero Universe

When DC Studios co-CEOs (try saying that three times fast 😭) James Gunn and Peter Safran announced their plan to start a new universe with a bunch of fresh faces, it was a truly massive update. After all, their first order of business involves a whopping 10 new projects they hope will tell a more cohesive superhero narrative. At the time of the announcement in January 2023, James revealed “the one thing” he and Peter could promise was “that everything from our first project forward will be canon and will be connected.” The director also dished the following intel: “We’re using some actors from the past, we’re not using other actors from the past, but everything from that moment forward will be connected and consistent.”

Peter added that “DC has had great individual movies over the years, but we think that what the audience really appreciates and needs is a connected universe. It minimizes audience confusion and it maximizes their connectivity to it across all the platforms.”

TL;DR: Prepare for a ton of stories, both familiar and unfamiliar, that are sure to usher in an exciting new era of the DC movie universe. In the event you wanna keep track of some of the famous faces you'll see helming these projects, look no further than this handy dandy cast list of everyone set to star in Gunn and Safran's brand new venture.

I personally adore David from his time on the Emmy-robbed show The Politician, but you may also recognize him from the 2022 films Pearl and Look Both Ways.

THE MOVIE: Superman: Legacy

THE ROLE: Clark Kent/Superman

Rachel Brosnahan - 'Superman: Legacy'

Rachel aka *the* Mrs. Maisel is a bona fide star who has been in a buncha projects you might recognize, including House of Cards, The Blacklist, and Orange Is the New Black.

THE MOVIE: Superman: Legacy

THE ROLE: Lois Lane

Nicholas Hoult - 'Superman: Legacy'

Nicholas is no stranger to action films, having appeared in X-Men: Apocalypse and Mad Max: Fury Road in 2016 and 2015, respectively.

THE MOVIE: Superman: Legacy

THE ROLE: Lex Luthor

Skyler Gisondo - 'Superman: Legacy'

Nothing but respect for my favorite actor Skyler Gisondo, who has made America laugh on everything from HBO's The Righteous Gemstones to Booksmart.

THE MOVIE: Superman: Legacy

THE ROLE: Jimmy Olsen

María Gabriela de Faría - 'Superman: Legacy'

The Venezuelan actor is best known for her roles in the Fox comedies Animal Control and The Moodys.

THE MOVIE: Superman: Legacy

THE ROLE: The Engineer

Sara Sampaio - 'Superman: Legacy'

Back in November 2023, the supermodel revealed she'll star in Superman: Legacy, a move that added to her slew of *chef's kiss* acting roles—the most recent of which was in the 2023 romantic comedy At Midnight.

THE MOVIE: Superman: Legacy

THE ROLE: Eve Teschmacher

Nathan Fillion - 'Superman: Legacy'

Canadian icon Nathan Fillion is first and foremost someone who should be addressed with their entire name bc respect. He's also a longtime collaborator with James Gunn and has appeared in the Guardians of the Galaxy films and 2021's The Suicide Squad.

THE MOVIE: Superman: Legacy

THE ROLE: Guy Gardner/Green Lantern

Isabela Merced - 'Superman: Legacy'

Isabela has starred in tons of projects, including Rosaline and Father of the Bride. She also has a stacked cast card ahead with roles in everything from Sony’s Madame Web to Alien: Romulus to Ballerina Overdrive and Turtles All the Way Down. TL;DR: Get ready to see *a lot* more of the actor.

THE MOVIE: Superman: Legacy

THE ROLE: Hawkgirl

Anthony Carrigan - 'Superman: Legacy'

You may know Anthony from the television hit Barry, where he played fan fave NoHo Hank for the show's entire run. He also appeared opposite Kevin Hart in the 2021 comedic drama Fatherhood and 2020’s Bill & Ted Face the Music alongside Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter.

THE MOVIE: Superman: Legacy

THE ROLE: Metamorpho

Edi Gathegi - 'Superman: Legacy'

Edi's been in the biz for a while and has earned a ton of roles, including ones in Twilight, House, The Blacklist, and The Harder They Fall. Sooooo yeah, he's got range!

THE MOVIE: Superman: Legacy

THE ROLE: Mr. Terrific

Steve Agee - 'Waller'

The actor and comedian is particularly tight with James Gunn and even worked with the director on the set of 2021's The Suicide Squad.

DC MOVIE: Waller

STEVE'S ROLE: John Economos

John Cena - 'Peacemaker' Season 2

John Cena began his career as a world-famous wrestler in the 1990s but has become a full-on actor 🤌🏼 in the decades since, appearing in Barbie, Fast X, and The Suicide Squad. Real ones also know he appeared in Hannah Montana!

THE MOVIE: Peacemaker season 2

THE ROLE: Peacemaker

Milly Alcock - 'Supergirl'

The Australian actor played young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in the first season of HBO’s Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon, so she's a pretty huge deal. Oh, and she's also rumored to be playing a part in Superman: Legacy, so...👀

THE MOVIE: Supergirl

THE ROLE: Kara Zor-El/Supergirl

