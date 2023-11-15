Hands-free dog leashes are trending for a reason — snag this No. 1 bestseller for just $20

If walking your precious pooch is starting to feel more like a chore than a sweet bonding moment, a new leash might be in order. And not just any leash — the iYoShop Hands-Free Dog Leash, which, as its name implies, will free up your hands for a more pleasant walking experience. In fact, according to this year's Google Holiday 100 list of trending products, hands-free dog leashes were the most-searched-for type of leash, meaning their popularity is on the rise. Starting at just $20 for the large size, this top-seller makes a great holiday gift for yourself or your favorite dog parent.

Amazon iYoShop Hands-Free Dog Leash Give your hands a break — this No. 1 bestseller goes around your waist and has shock absorbers that'll help tame your pup's pulling and tugging. $20 at Amazon

Whether you experience hand pain, weakness or simply want to hold your phone and a cup of coffee while you stroll, the iYoShop Hands-Free Dog Leash was designed to make life easier. Plus, winter will be here before you know it — pretty hard to warm up your hands in your pockets when you're holding a leash!

It consists of two pieces — an adjustable belt that goes around your waist and a detachable strap that clips onto your dog's collar, the latter of which is equipped with double bungees for extra give if your dog decides to tug. Plus, there's a little fanny pack attached to the belt for storing things like keys, cash, treats and poop bags for a truly hands-free experience. (Perfect for anyone who likes to go running with their dog!)

Should you need to grab ahold of the leash for better control, there are two loops you can grip, and the reflective threading offers some glare for extra visibility during nighttime walks.

Who knew having a hands-free dog leash could make such a difference? (Amazon)

Over 12,000 Amazon customers swear by the iYoShop Hands-Free Dog Leash.

"I bought this leash because I have rheumatoid arthritis and have very limited use of my hands," shared one satisfied shopper. "I was skeptical at first because I have a 80-pound Labernard and was afraid I would go down if he saw another dog or squirrel. I am not scared to use this hands-free with him at all! It’s so convenient to walk hands-free and only use the loops to direct him across intersections or take control when I need to! ... This is great when it’s cold out and you want to keep your hands in your jacket pockets."

"This leash is the bomb!" gushed another happy pet parent. "Super sturdy and high-quality construction. ... [The] bungee-style leash allows some movement without shock or jarring of the handler. Extremely convenient, and an extra layer of security and confidence when walking my large breed pup, because I know that even if I fumble with a potty bag and drop the leash handle, he is still attached. The weight of my body prevents him from pulling successfully, so he has stopped attempting! Plus, I can carry my travel mug of coffee easily and enjoy a longer, more relaxing morning walk!"

"This is a really good product!" exclaimed a final fan. "Pretty chew-resistant and made of sturdy material. It’s a good length too ... It slides well around the waist if the dog suddenly changes sides. My only complaint is that the fanny pack part slips off the leash almost immediately when you take the waistband off. I am still really happy with the product."

Another fun find? This No. 1 bestselling dog water bottle to keep your pup hydrated while you're out and about:

Amazon MalsiPree Dog Water Bottle This nifty product has a built-in bowl for your dog to drink from — just press the button to fill it with water, then press it again to return any leftover water back to the bottle. $20 at Amazon

"I used to carry both a collapsible dog bowl and bottled water whenever I walked my dog," explained a five-star reviewer. "This cuts down on what I carry by half and doesn’t take up much space. I also like how the water can go back into the bottle so there is no waste. The handle strap is also convenient if I’m wearing a small bag or sling that the bottle wouldn’t fit in. Overall, I highly recommend this!"

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.