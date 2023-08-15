'Kept me cool': This bestselling handheld fan is on sale for $14 — 40% off

This summer has certainly been a sizzler, with record heat waves rolling out across the country and sweet, cool relief getting harder and harder to find. Don't get us wrong, we were longing for summer heat when we were in the thick of winter, but there is such a thing as weather that's too warm — and that's when having a personal fan becomes a need rather than a want, especially as it will only get hotter out. If you don't already own one of these handy gizmos, you likely won't find one as versatile as the No.1 bestselling Jisulife 3-in-1 Handheld Fan, which includes a built-in USB power bank and flashlight. In short, pretty much everything you need while you're on the go. It has a fanbase (pun intended) of more than 36,600 happy shoppers, and right now it's on sale for as little as $14 at Amazon. Hurry and add it to your cart if you want to save over 40%!

The first thing you might notice about this ingenious device is its adorable bear-shaped design and the pretty colors it comes in. But it doesn't sacrifice function for form! It provides up to 21 hours of cooling time when fully charged and folds down into a little tube less than five inches long for space-saving transport. Keep it in your bag or pocket for on-the-go relief when it's downright sweltering out — future-you will be so thankful! And even if you're planning more of a staycation this season, this small wonder can be folded in half, propped up and used as a desk fan to beat the heat.

Many reviewers found this to be an absolute lifesaver for combatting hot flashes: "I’m a mature woman and often get hot flashes," said one happy customer. "This handheld mini fan is a godsend! It doesn’t take up much room, holds a charge nicely and you can set it on a table and point it at you as well. As a safety measure, it has an automatic cut off if you hit the blades on anything. It was a good deal. I’m very happy with my purchase."

Another fan who owns four agreed: "Perfect for camping or hotel or hot flashes."

Not only will this compact cub help you stay cool while you're braving the lines at Disney or spending time in nature, it'll also keep your phone juiced up with its built-in USB power bank. We've all experienced the horror of noticing our battery is at 13% with zero outlets in sight, so having this nifty gadget on hand is absolutely essential. At night, the flashlight function is really useful when you're digging around your bag for your keys or need help seeing where you're going.

With so many uses, you'll probably wonder what you ever did without it. Keep reading to see why thousands of reviewers thought it was worthy of their five-star seal of approval.

The bear necessities: Over 36,000 Amazon customers gave this 3-in-1 handheld fan a perfect five-star rating. (Photo: Amazon)

"Must-buy for Disney!" exclaimed one enthusiastic shopper. "I love this fan so much! I take it with me on every trip to Disney World. Every time I am in the park, I get asked by 10+ people for the link to this product. It's lightweight, foldable, has a good battery life and blows amazing cold air. This is the only way I could enjoy Disney World in the summer. Highly recommend."

Another reviewer called it a "summer essential," adding, "It fits perfectly in my purse. Comes in handy in the Louisiana heat. Battery life lasted for about two weeks for me. Also, the flashlight is very bright and the perfect addition."

"A fan, flashlight and power bank!" wrote one satisfied customer. "It is inexpensive and worked amazingly! Kept me cool during 100-degree Florida heat. It lasted the entire day at the amusement park. The power bank got my dying phone charged right back up. This is a MUST-buy for any vacation."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

