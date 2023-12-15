Hand-me-downs that make you feel good

Can you recall a tradition that your family had when you were younger?

Perhaps opening a single present on Christmas Eve? Or eating certain foods on holidays? Or visiting a person or a place every summer? Perhaps painting Easter eggs every year, or having red, white and blue popsicles on the Fourth of July?

The word tradition comes from the Latin word “tradiare,” which means “to hand over, to transmit.” It is a practice or ritual that is passed down from generation to generation. While traditions can be cultural,

familial, or religious they are unique to your family and can give you a sense of stability and allow you to create lasting memories.

Traditions are often more important than the physical gifts that we give and receive. Some of my childhood traditions created a sense of comfort. Reminiscing with my dear first cousin, we grew nostalgic about how much we enjoyed every Christmas Eve at my grandmother’s house, visits that always included ice cream Santa Clauses we had for dessert.

The best part about traditions is that it is never too late to begin a new tradition one or to carry on an old one (though neither Margaret nor I can find ice cream Santa Clauses these days). Because we are usually alone on the ranch for Christmas, I order a special dinner for Christmas Eve and overnight, Fed-Ex has always come through.

Traditions are important because they can impact our lives in positive ways. Personally, I wish my family had started more traditions. Please do not think traditions are just for the holiday season. Whether traditions are based in religion, culture or fun, they are important. They help individuals and families build lasting memories and have shaped our lives. In this ever-changing, fast-paced world traditions can offer children comfort by establishing consistency. Consider starting a movie night, game or video game night, reading before bedtime, Saturday morning bike rides or going to church every Sunday. Perhaps a prayer of thanks before eating a meal lets your children know that faith and being thankful for the meal are important. Traditions have the potential to help build character and give life meaning.

The practice of a tradition may contribute to our sense of belonging. If you came from someplace different, it is always fun to share traditions from where you grew up. I’ve shared oyster dressing (a Thanksgiving tradition we had) on numerous holidays. The dish provides a sense of comfort for me, and it’s fun to share with others during the holidays.

Since the dawn of time traditions have been an important component of human societies. They fulfill four key criteria for achieving the “Four B’s”: our senses of Being, Belonging, Believing, and Benevolence. Sometimes the most important one of all is the last. Benevolence means kindness and implies that at least one other person is involved in your kind act. There’s a tradition that multiplies itself in actions and in memories. Worth handing over and transmitting any time of year.

Feel free to share your thoughts with me: ashton@ashtoncannon.com.

Ashton Graham is an educator, book publisher, photographer, cowgirl and yoga teacher. She is currently studying to become a yoga therapist and lives on a ranch in West Texas. Visit www.ashtoncannon.com to learn more.

