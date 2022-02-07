This 'fountain of youth' facial kit does wonders for wrinkles and more — and it's just $29

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Drew Barrymore and Kim Kardashian have both taken to Insta to show off this facial kit. (Photo: Hanacure)

While we love getting skincare tips from celebs, rarely do we find products that the rich and famous rave about that we can actually afford. That's why when this $29 Hanacure All-In-One Facial Starter kit became the obsession of Drew Barrymore, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian and Demi Moore — just to name a few — we were all ears.

And they're not the only ones who are hooked — close to 4,000 shoppers say the tightening treatment does wonders for crows feet, wrinkles and turkey neck.

Shoppers say this three-piece kit visibly reduces wrinkles, pores and dark spots after just one use. (Photo: Hanacure)

The Hanacure All-In-One Facial Starter kit comes with three pieces: a gelling solution, a lifting serum and a brush to mix the two together. It's easy to use: Just apply the formula to your face, and sit back while the magic happens. After a few minutes, you'll notice the mask tightening on your face. (Yes, it looks a little Halloween-esque, but that's how you know it's working!) After 30 minutes, you're done.

The tightening is a result of Hanacure's own Octolift technology, which reacts with the carbon dioxide in the air to firm and lift skin. It's also removing impurities from your pores, allowing the formula's antioxidants and peptides to better absorb into the skin and start producing collagen. The result is an instant, visible reduction in wrinkles, hyperpigmentation and large pores, with an overall brightening effect to boot.

Celebs didn't waste a second posting silly selfies showing just how funny the mask looks while it's working. But, once they finished the treatment, they were quick to rave about the mask's anti-aging benefits too.

Drew Barrymore posted this video, gushing over the results and saying the Hanacure kit was just like a "professional-level treatment."

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian followed suit with a selfie, with Kourtney saying she felt "stunning."

The Hanacure kit is a winner among shoppers.

"I’ve been thrilled with the stunning results," one reviewer reports. "My pores were almost invisible and fine lines (around mouth and eyes) almost gone, like if you used a filler. I re-purchased it and will recommend to friends."

Another adds, "I’m a 65 year old grandma, and think I’ve found my fountain of youth."

One 63-year-old-reviewer notes just how happy they are with the anti-aging results. "I spend a lot on my face, but no one can prevent aging and the signs of aging. But I was amazed how with that first treatment, my 'turkey neck', mannequin lines, wrinkles on [my] forehead and below [my] eyes all improved with immediate results," they say. "I use it every week now and after a few treatments, I have seen almost all my signs of aging disappear completely. I have bought 12 [more] in just the last week or so."

Grab this celeb-approved facial for just $29 and see what the hype is all about!

