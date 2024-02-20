Hammerling-Hodgers: Teen facials are growing in popularity among youths who want better skin

Caitlyn’s parents asked her what she wanted for her 14th birthday and for prom in April.

Caitlyn said she wanted a teen facial.

Both of her parents thought that she was being ridiculous in her request, but teen facials can actually help improve your teen’s skin if your budget and schedule allow for it.

Teens who get facials notice that it can help calm breakouts by reducing inflammation, reduce congestion of the pores and help to balance oily skin by reducing sebum.

Lots of teens are on social media platforms such as Instagram or TikTok watching all the latest trends and get confused with all the different products that are featured.

A major benefit of investing in a teen facial is the education you get on how to properly clean your face and how often.

Unfortunately, many teens turn to the internet and watch YouTube videos on how to care for their skin or what products to try.

If your teen has a special event such as prom coming up this spring, then now is the time to start working on clearing up the flareups by visiting the dermatologist and aesthetician.

Many dermatology offices work closely with the aesthetician to help develop a custom treatment plan to clear up the breakouts as quickly as possible by including routine facials.

Parents need to resist the temptation to pop their teen's pimples. If poked or popped the wrong way, it can traumatize the skin and leave a scar.

Once an effective skin routine is established, then a visit to the dermatologist can be only once a year if the skin is clear.

Visiting the aesthetician several times a year is a wonderful approach to developing a trusting relationship with your teen in caring for their skin and boosting their self esteem by looking their best.

The process of a teen facial

Most teen facials start out with a deep cleansing of the skin followed by a soothing mask, which can rehydrate dry skin after using too many retinol products or products with benzoyl peroxide.

Sometimes, the next phase of the facial is a light steam applied to the face, which can be used to open up the pores to start the least favorite part of the facial-extractions.

Extraction is generally the least liked part of the facial when they are done to remove oil and dead skin cells from the pores.

At the end of the facial, the provider will summarize everything that was done and why it was done. They will talk to you and your teen about a cleansing, moisturizing and sunscreen routine, and which ingredients will benefit the teenager with their skin type and breakouts.

“In a world flooded with skincare products and advertising, especially on social media, it can be a struggle for both teenagers and parents to choose the right skincare path," said aesthetician Alexandra Moore of My Way Aesthetics. "Guidance from an experienced esthetician is invaluable. They not only help navigate the plethora of options but also foster adherence to a skincare routine that promises optimal outcomes, avoiding the pitfall of wasteful spending on ineffective solutions.”

Remember that great skin starts with great skincare.

Regular monthly facials by a licensed aesthetician offer an approach to address the unique skin concerns of teenagers. Treatments are both corrective and preventive, making sure to address the specific needs of young skin are met in a safe and welcoming environment.

Don’t hesitate any longer to schedule a teen facial with an aesthetician that loves to educate patients.

By getting started with facials early in the teen years, this will promote healthy skin care practices at a crucial stage in life.

Receiving a facial is also a great way to relax from the everyday stress they experience from school, homework, social pressures, sports and more.

Susan Hammerling-Hodgers, a Member of the National Psoriasis Foundation, is a PA-C (Certified Physician Assistant) and MPAS (Master of Physician Assistant Studies) and works at Brevard Skin and Cancer at the Merritt Island, Titusville and Rockledge offices.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Teen facials growing in popularity among youths who want better skin