Hammerling-Hodgers: The first step to helping those in abusive relationships is knowing the signs

Sharon, 57, is business executive who went to her dermatologist for her annual skin cancer evaluation.

During the screening, her health care provider noticed an unusual pattern of bruises on her.

When asked what were the causes of the unexplained bruising, her explanation was inconsistent with how she got the injuries and she did not make eye contact.

Her health care provider immediately suspected something was wrong.

October is National Domestic Violence Month. It is the time to recognize victims of domestic violence as well as raise awareness of the impact that domestic violence has on our society.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Susan's previous columns:

Always listen: Don't dismiss your child if they don't feel right. It could be leukemia

Leprosy? Brevard County, Florida, is the hot spot of U.S. cases of leprosy

Know the signs: Hemochromatosis can damage organs and shorten life span.

According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, unexplained injuries such as bruises, cuts and scrapes are blamed on being clumsy in victims of domestic violence.

Domestic violence affects everyone without prejudice. In order to help prevent domestic violence, it is important to recognize the warning signs.

Fortunately, there are many partners in the community that work together with victims and their families.

The State Attorney's Office works with victims after they have met with law enforcement and have been evaluated and treated by a health care provider.

“Rooted in power and control, the abuser will isolate, abuse mentally and physically and establish control over every aspect of the victim’s life," said William Scheiner, the Chief Trial Attorney for Brevard County. "Once established, the abuser will take advantage of victims' low self-esteem, locking the victim in and creating a cycle that is difficult to break. That cycle consists of a tension-building phase, explosive or abuse phase, followed by the honeymoon/calm phase.

"The honeymoon phase often consists of apologies, gifts and promises to 'never do this again.'

"The low self-esteem and isolation creates hope for a better tomorrow with the abuser and so the cycle continues as tension builds again. Know the cycle and subtle signs.

"Is your friend or loved one isolated, do they need permission for everything or excuses why they can never see you? Do they have unexplained injuries, low self-esteem, new anxiety or depression? Ask questions.”

Domestic violence doesn’t only involve adults. It includes children, too.

Unfortunately, many children are affected directly or indirectly by domestic violence here in Brevard County.

Jeanie Raciti is Executive Director of the Children’s Advocacy Center of Brevard (CACB), an agency that partners with law enforcement, the Department of Children and Families and the State Attorney’s Office for investigative purposes of child maltreatment.

“The CACB is a child friendly environment where children come and tell their story of abuse," Raciti said. "Housed at the CACB is the Child Protection Team, which works to assess the maltreatment of children through forensic interviewing, forensic medical examination and interview of non-offending caregivers.

"Young children are products of their environment. They are sponges absorbing everything they are exposed to. We see this too often in our assessment of the children who come through the CACB.

"Imagine the emotional impact it has on a young child, seeing violence enacted against one of his or her parents. This can cause psychological harm that is dramatic, including behavioral and emotional problems, social dysfunction, and cognitive delays. We also know that this has long term effects on children including stress, depression, aggression and substance abuse.”

In conclusion, if you suspect a friend, family member, neighbor or co-worker of being a victim of domestic violence then try to make an open line of communication and ask questions. They may be crying out for help and you may be their only friend they have or someone that can help them in a difficult situation.

“Domestic Violence exists in our society and unfortunately it is on the rise. Please be aware of changes in someone you know and make them aware of the resources available in Florida to help those in need," said Florida State Senator Tom Wright. "Not only can the victim find shelter, but the children and most pets can be cared for as well, while the victim can take a breath and regroup.

"This allows the victim the chance to learn life can and will be better. The State of Florida funds many shelters throughout the state, and local law enforcement know how to reach these resources 24/7. Be strong and know that Floridians care, and together we will make life better for the unfortunate that live in a violent relationship.”

Susan Hammerling-Hodgers, a Member of the National Psoriasis Foundation, is a PA-C (Certified Physician Assistant) and MPAS (Master of Physician Assistant Studies) and works at Brevard Skin and Cancer at the Merritt Island, Titusville and Rockledge offices.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Here are signs that someone you know may be in an abusive relationship