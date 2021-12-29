To your health! Who knew you could get this Hamilton Beach blender for just $37 at Amazon?
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Sip, sip hooray! A new year is just around the corner, and so is a new chance to get your health on track.
We found an item that can help you do just that: the Hamilton Beach Power Elite! And it's just $37 on Amazon. This kitchen hero has got 12 ways to mix, puree and pulverize fruits, veggies and more — and it boasts 20,000-plus five-star reviews. It's a wonderful (and easy) way to kick off a commitment to healthful eating!
One five-star fan wrote: "I got this as a gift for Christmas...and I absolutely love it!...I like to make green smoothies for breakfast to get my day started with lots of fresh fruits and veggies on the go. This morning I blended spinach, kale, apple, banana and orange to a nice smooth consistency in less than a minute, with no pulp to boot."
Amazon will give you free shipping on this blender. But if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get so much more— from access to new movies to two-day shipping on many items. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here.
Seven-hundred watts strong, this Amazon's Choice kitchen helper has impressive ice-crushing capabilities. Sleek but strong, it's no big deal to take out or put away. It’s “lightweight, but powerful enough for all my blending chores," wrote one reviewer. "I am amazed how well it works. Even better, cleanup is a breeze! The blades are removable for easy cleaning and are dishwasher-safe along with the jar and lid."
Various reviewers say this incredibly low-priced Hamilton Beach compares favorably to expensive models from brands like Cuisinart, Vitamix and Breville. Why pay for overkill, when this guy gets the job done? After bad experiences with a pricey blenders that broke a few months in, this shopper posted a review titled "Beats my $200 Breville hands down." The rave continues: "...close to five years later, and [the Hamilton Beach Power Elite] is still going strong. In fact, I would say it hasn't lost a beat since it was brand-new."
The Hamilton Beach Power Elite is well-designed, with great functionality. Just add liquid, followed by any other ingredients, choose a setting and let 'er rip! The company's patented Wave-Action system means your yummy concoction-to-be is continuously pulled down into the blades for consistently smooth results.
Another happy shopper reported,"This blender was purchased to replace a Cuisinart that I bought at Costco that had all the bells and whistles and cost more than double. When it broke down after a few years worth of work (and that was my second), I decided that I would just get a good blender with nothing fancy. I got this and I love it. I use it to make pudding, puree split pea soup, and some drinks...It surprised me how much better it does the job than my Cuisinart!"
Bonus: You’ll never waste a drop with the Power Elite, thanks to its unique no-mess spout. It even has a hinged cap. Brilliant. "I love the pour spout!" says the reviewer above.
So many thrilled shoppers can't be wrong. So pour yourself something pretty and raise a glass to good health!
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
