Just in time for Turkey Day: Amazon's No. 1 bestselling electric knife is now just $18

We're less than two weeks from Thanksgiving and we've got turkey on the brain. But while we're shopping for the perfect bird, we're also picking up a few early Black Friday deals — some that'll even help us get our holiday dinners on the table a little faster. Of course, Amazon is coming through for us with a sweet markdown on an electric carving knife from Hamilton Beach. It's a No. 1 Best Seller and right now you can get it for just $18 (down from $24) — a small price to pay to please the eager eaters in your house.

Hamilton Beach Hamilton Beach Electric Knife $18 $25 Save $7 This electric carving knife has two blades that move back and forth for fast carving, and it comes with a serving fork and carrying case for easy storage. $18 at Amazon

If you don't already have an electric carving knife, this deal will forever change your Thanksgiving. It uses two serrated stainless steel blades that move back and forth in opposite directions — that makes slicing and dicing a snap! It cuts through bread, pumpkin and watermelon like butter. Twenty-pound turkey? No problem! You can break it down in mere minutes — and the slices won't look like you took a hatchet to your bird. It's already improved Turkey Day for more than 11,000 five-star fans.

"My husband used to destroy Thanksgiving turkeys, Easter hams and expensive roasts by either hacking them to tiny pieces or big fat slabs that would be thrown out after all the expense and my hard efforts," reported a patient wife. "Once I bought him this, EVERY MEAT is sliced perfectly after a demonstration by me."

"I had bought as a Christmas gift for my daughter," shared a five-star fan. "I used to hate going to my daughter's house to eat a turkey — she chopped the turkey. Once she got the electric knife, she just carved the turkey so fast and even. She loves it! I just bought one for myself!"

Flip the bird to your old, dull, dangerous knife and gobble up one of these in time for Turkey Day. (Photo: Amazon)

According to one five-star fan, it could save you a lot more money than just the discount Amazon is offering.

"Someone gave me an 18-pound fully cooked ham," shared a savvy shopper. "A butcher was gonna charge me $45 to carve it. Hmmmm. I bought this electric knife instead. Wow!!! I was able to cut thick slices for breakfast AND shave off thin pieces for sandwiches. Simple to assemble and very easy to use."

Not only will you not be standing over your bird sawing at it for what seems like hours, this electric carving knife also has an ergonomic handle for a comfortable grip, and it's easy on the wrists.

"My primary goal was to present a nicer-looking dinner plate," wrote a happy bread baker. "This is my answer to cutting even slices of my fresh-baked bread. It's been lovely to have neater offerings than my former attempts at making sandwiches, also. I'm eager to practice my meat-carving skills since holding this knife puts no awkward strain on the hand or wrist."

It's not just for turkey! (Photo: Amazon)

It also comes with a serving fork and a case for easy storage, but you might not put it away after the holidays — you'll probably find some other, um, inventive uses for this electric knife.

"I had a memory foam mattress that was going to cost a lot to dispose of, so I purchased this electric knife and was able to cut the mattress into chunks and throw it away," reported a rave reviewer. "The knife still works great after cutting all of that foam. This was money well spent, I'm so thankful to be rid of that mattress!"

Ready to make your Thanksgiving easier?

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

