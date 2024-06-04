Hamburger Mary’s announces new location

The owners of Hamburger Mary’s are allowing no time for people to speculate what their future plans are.

The day after the closing of its Church Street location, the restaurant’s social media accounts announced operations will be moving to Kissimmee.

Details, such as an address or timeline for reopening, weren’t included.

“We will be doing it again at our new venue on a bigger stage which will be absolutely spectacular,” the account teased, referencing Taylor Swift-themed shows held over the last two weekends.

The restaurant is most known for its drag performances. It sued the state of Florida after lawmakers made it illegal for minors to attend drag shows.

So far, judges have sided with the restaurant. After the closure announcement was made, attorneys for the state sought assurances it would reopen so the court case could continue.

