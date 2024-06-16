Hamburg Fireworks/Jerry's Fireworks Factory father and son duo talk about working together

LANCASTER − The father/son bond is strong at Hamburg Fireworks/Jerry's Fireworks Factory.

Jerry Sprague started the business at 2240 Horns Mill Road in 1972. His son, Ken Sprague, is now the majority owner along with his sister, Lynn. Ken's son, Josh Sprague, also works there and is the project manager.

Josh Sprague (left) and his father Ken Sprague, of Jerry's Fireworks Factory (also known as Hamburg Fireworks) stand in front of a fireworks inside of the showroom at Jerry's Fireworks Factory on June 5, 2024, in Lancaster, Ohio.

"It's got its challenges, believe me," Ken Sprague said of working with his son. "We don't always agree and have the same opinions and stuff. But we both have the passion for it. It goes back to when my dad actually started the business and his love for fireworks and being part of the tradition. I think that's what keeps us together, knowing that we're successful. And we see it because our business continues to grow."

Josh Sprague said he agrees with his father's take on working together.

"It's been a lot of fun," he said.

Josh Sprague said his father taught him to emphasize safety in working with explosives. He said his grandfather taught him the value of hard work, work ethic and integrity.

"Even when he stopped working he loved to be around it," Josh Sprague said. "He was always around until he wasn't able to be around. He always wanted to be there to see what we were doing and how everything was going. He loved it just as much as we did."

While Father's Day is a time to reflect, it's also one of the Hamburg's busiest times of the year with the Fourth of July fast approaching. But that doesn't mean Father's Day is forgotten.

"With Dad being gone it's certainly a time to reflect on all the memories I had with him, for sure," Ken Sprague said. "Now that Josh is here, he's given me a granddaughter. I look at that as a pretty good way to celebrate Father's Day as well now that he's a father."

Last year was Josh Sprague's first Father's Day with his daughter.

"Now, finally having a child and Dad having a grandchild has definitely stepped up the meaning of Father's Day for both of us, I believe," he said.

Ken Sprague said while the family may cook out for Father's Day, the main focus is the store's Fourth of July busy season.

