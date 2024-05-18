Hamburg church celebrating its 125th anniversary [Religion Digest]

May 18----The 1st Reformed United Church of Christ, 76 S. Third St., Hamburg, will be celebrating its 125th anniversary on Sunday. At 10:15 a.m., there will be a re-dedication service. From 2-4 p.m., there will be an open house. Everyone is invited to tour the building and see the woodwork, the Tiffany windows and the Austin pipe organ. There will be guided tours, a symbolism scavenger hunt, children's activities, fellowship and refreshment.

—Zion Moselem Lutheran Church,340 Moselem Church Road, Richmond Township, will be having a hymn sing on Sunday during the 10:30 a.m. worship service. Music will be played on the 1770 Tannenberg organ with guest organist Dr. Mark Herr. This is part of the 290th anniversary of the church celebration, which also will include a Pennsylvania Dutch service on June 2 at 2 p.m. with the Reb. Richard Miller.

—Pennside Presbyterian Church, 253 N. 25th St., Mount Penn, will host the 46th annual Scottish Communion service on Sunday at 10 a.m., continuing the Olivet Presbyterian Church tradition. Featuring the pipes and drums of the Hamilton Celtic Pipe band, the Scottish roots of the Reformed tradition will be celebrated in traditional prayers and songs. Kilts are not required but are highly encouraged as tartan will abound. Following the service, all are welcome to enjoy some Scottish treats.

—Salem United Church of Christ, 307 Covered Bridge Road, Oley Township, will be holding a spring needlework bazaar and multifamily yard sale next Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Crafts, quilts, baked goods and a light lunch and drinks will be for sale inside. Yard sale tables will be outside. Call 610-689-5106 for more information.

—Christ Lutheran Church, 222 Niantic Road, Douglass Township, Montgomery County, will observe Church Music Sunday Take 2 during the 9 a.m. worship service on Sunday with special music by the Senior Choir, Transformation and a brass quintet. Quilts also will be blessed during the service. Coffee and Conversation will be held at 8:30 and 10 a.m. in the Welcome Center. Immediately following the service in the parlor, the FUN committee will be hosting an encore of the "Escape from the Wilderness Event" that initially took place in April.

—St. John's Gernant's Church (A Federated Congregation), 13 Gernant's Church Road, Ontelanuee Township, will worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The guest leader will be Richard Koenig. There will be a special collection for Jingle Sunday of loose coins for its mission program. Fellowship will follow the service.

—A coffee bar will be held before and after the 10:30 a.m. worship service on Sunday at Zion's Lutheran Church, 354 Zions Church Road, Perry Township.

—Josh Bogacki, a senior at Fleetwood High School, will be the guest musician during the 9 a.m. worship service on Sunday at Becker's St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 265 Maidencreek Road, Richmond Township. He will play Trumpet Concerto, First Movement, by Haydn.

—St. John's Lutheran Church, 45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown, will hold a free drive-thru take-out meal today from 4:30-5:30 p.m. No registration necessary.

—Salem Belleman's Church, 3540 Belleman's Church Road, Centre Township, will be holding its annual Memorial Day service and picnic on May 27. The picnic begins at 1 p.m. and includes food items, snacks, ice cream, beverages and desserts served from the refreshment stand at the church's Fellowship Hall. At 2:30 p.m., the service will be held, including presentations on both cemeteries. From 4-7 p.m., there will be a concert by the Washington Band of Annville.

—The Rev. Sara Hertzog will be the guest pastor for the 10:30 a.m. worship service on Sunday at Good Shepherd United Church of Christ, 170 Tuckerton Road, Muhlenberg Township. SaraAnn Harbonic and Natalie Hertzog will be the guest musicians.

—Calvary United Church of Christ, 1231 Route 100, Washington Township, will hold an indoor/outdoor flea market and 25 cent sale today from 8-11 a.m.

—The Rev. Barry Spatz will be the guest pastor for the 9:30 a.m. worship service on Sunday at Salem Lutheran Church, 8410 Lancaster Ave., Bethel Township.

—St. Peter's United Church of Christ, 2901 Curtis Road, Spring Township, will host "Breakfast with a Purpose" on Sunday at 11 a.m. in the church social room. Eggs, pancakes, chocolate chip pancakes, sausage, fruit, bagels, juice and coffee will be served. There is no cost to attend. A free-will offering will provide financial assistance to a family in our community.

