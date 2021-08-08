Halsey praised for showing off stretch marks weeks after giving birth: 'Well...this is what I look like'

New mom Halsey is being praised for showing off their stretch marks. (Photo: Image Group LA/ABC via Getty Images)

Halsey is continuing to give more glimpses of their life — and body — as a new mom. The pop star and partner Alev Aydin welcomed Ender Ridley on July 14.

The singer, who uses she/they pronouns, showed off their stretch marks in a series of snapshots posted to Instagram this weekend. "Well...this is what I look like," she wrote of their postpartum figure, baring their stomach to reveal the marks as well as a "Baby" tattoo placed just above the pelvis.

Halsey bared their stomach to reveal their stretch marks after giving birth to baby Ender. (Photo: Halsey/Instagram)

Halsey's followers praised the first-time mom for being open about what a postpartum body might look like.

"Wear those tiger stripes proud, mama!! Love to see it," wrote one fan.

"Thank you for posting your stretch marks!" added another commenter, while one fan wrote that it was "nice to see a real mom, not someone explaining that you must have a six-pack two days after giving a birth."

Halsey's photo spread also offered a peek at baby Ender, pictured alone and with dad Aydin, and the child's rainbow-themed nursery.

The post comes just days after the 26-year-old posted a breastfeeding photo in honor of World Breastfeeding Week.

They have also been championing the beauty of pregnant and postpartum bodies for their new album, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, which features the singer posing with one breast exposed on the cover.

"This album is a concept album about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth,” she shared in a statement.

“It was very important to me that the cover art conveyed the sentiment of my journey over the past few months. The dichotomy of the Madonna and the Whore. The idea that me as a sexual being and my body as a vessel and gift to my child are two concepts that can co-exist peacefully and powerfully. My body has belonged to the world in many different ways the past few years, and this image is my means of reclaiming my autonomy and establishing my pride and strength as a life force for my human being."

She continued, “This cover image celebrates pregnant and postpartum bodies as something beautiful, to be admired. We have a long way to go with eradicating the social stigma around bodies and breastfeeding. I hope this can be a step in the right direction!”