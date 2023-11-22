Halsey Sold Her $11 Million L.A. Compound to the Director of ‘Crazy Rich Asians’

Though the deal was inked off-market, public records confirm that Halsey very quietly sold her big estate on the Los Angeles County outskirts over the summer. The sales price rang in at $11.6 million—not quite the $11.9 million she’d been asking, but still a very big number for the neighborhood. The buyer was neighborhood local and prominent Hollywood director/producer Jon Chu, best known for Crazy Rich Asians, who with longtime wife Kristin already owns a smaller home less than a half-mile away.

Halsey acquired the big spread barely two years ago for about $10.2 million. It was previously owned by Liam Payne of One Direction fame, who himself bought the place in 2015 from English financier Roger Jenkins, the ex-husband of former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast member Diana Jenkins.

Built in the early 1990s and tucked into the hills between Calabasas and Malibu, in the unincorporated Monte Nido neighborhood, the estate has been gradually upgraded and improved by its laundry list of lavish-living owners. Today, the various structures on the premises include a small gate house for a full-time security guard, a detached 3-car garage, a guesthouse with its own 3-car garage, a pool house, standalone recording studio and a secluded “meditation studio,” per the listing.

Set on five full acres of land, the gated compound features no fewer than seven distinct structures.

And then there’s the 10,000-square-foot main house, a Mediterranean villa-style residence with walnut floors, a chef’s kitchen, two-story library, movie theater, three upstairs bedroom suites and a full basement level with a beauty salon.

But the property’s stunning grounds are what really steals the real estate show; all five acres are fully landscaped, with grassy lawns, mature sycamores and ancient oaks scattered around the premises. There’s also a vineyard, a dog run, vast patios with an outdoor kitchen, a swimming pool and even a gurgling creek running the property’s full length.

In her spare time, Halsey dabbles as a real estate mogul—over the past six months, she’s bought two new multimillion-dollar homes: a secluded bungalow in L.A.’s Laurel Canyon and a vintage Spanish-style mansion in Los Feliz. Records also reveal the 29-year-old has long owned two perfectly ordinary houses elsewhere, both of them likely occupied by family members. One of those lies in the prototypical L.A. suburb of Santa Clarita, the other is in New Jersey, the state where she was born and raised.

