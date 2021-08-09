Halsey fans praise the 'real mom' for showing off stretch marks weeks after giving birth
Halsey is continuing to give more glimpses of their life — and body — as a new mom. The pop star and partner Alev Aydin welcomed Ender Ridley on July 14.
Halsey is continuing to give more glimpses of their life — and body — as a new mom. The pop star and partner Alev Aydin welcomed Ender Ridley on July 14.
Happy World Breastfeeding Week!
It’s World Breastfeeding Week, and one celebrity who is marking the occasion is new parent Halsey. The singer, who identifies as non-binary and prefers she/they pronouns, took to Instagram yesterday to kick off the week of education and de-stigmatization, and the photo they posted was unfiltered and unquestionably awesome. The candid snapshot, taken by Halsey’s […]
The singer is glowing!
The picture of baby Erin and baby Mae is too much! 😍
We got it from our mamas—and it's time to give a little something back.
One mom is showing how her son's diabetes makes his daily life different than most other kids'. Kristin Arteaga is the 25-year-old mother of three kids. Her son Chase has Type 1 diabetes. To answer some of her 3.6 million followers' questions about Chase, she made a video showing a day in his life. The mom highlighted a few of the challenges her son has on a daily basis. Before Chase has a snack, Arteaga must check his blood sugar. If Chase wants to go outside, Arteaga must check his "pump, blood sugar and temp before going out every time" . Diabetes even affects Chase's ability to get a good night's sleep, as the mom must wake him at midnight and 2 a.m. to check his blood sugar. While other kids can enjoy sugary sodas, Chase has to opt for water instead. Arteaga said, "soda causes rapid spikes then rapid drops" in sugar levels. Arteaga's video received 3 million likes on TikTok. Most people just expressed their sympathy for the kid
Her caption is SO real.
The singer welcomed baby Ender in July.
The three-time Olympian is flawless no matter what age!
"Cat's out of the bag," says Britney in her one of her latest, tongue-in-cheek Instagram posts. Here's how to dress like a '90s icon.
Reba McEntire urged her fans to "stay safe" as she and her boyfriend Rex Linn battle COVID-19.
Halle Berry shared a throwback pic of one of her most iconic red carpet looks on social media, which featured her in a yellow bikini and sunglasses.
One expert calls Rodrigo's use of AAVE "so common and so old and so tired that it didn't register to me as surprising… It is what I've come to expect to see. I think of language and culture as inseparable.”
“Celebrity white folks bragging about not showering have the privilege of not worrying about stereotypes they’re inherently ‘dirty.’ Black folks don’t have that luxury," noted just one tweet in response.
Yumi Nu and Ariel Nicholson are making history with their "Vogue" cover debuts.
Shed away layers of dead skin cells and dirt in a snap.
Singer Halsey is marking World Breastfeeding Week by sharing a photo of herself nursing their newborn baby in a park. Halsey and boyfriend Alev Aydin welcomed their first child, Ender Ridley, on July 14.
The 23-year-old looks stunning!
Elizabeth Hurley is all smiles on a summer day. "The Royals" actress, 56, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of herself sporting a blue bikini top and white skirt
The actor shared a photo of the mom of six standing in the kitchen while pumping breast milk, having her hair colored and snacking on barbecue potato chips. He called her a "legend."