Halsey fans praise the 'real mom' for showing off stretch marks weeks after giving birth

In The Know

One mom is showing how her son's diabetes makes his daily life different than most other kids'. Kristin Arteaga is the 25-year-old mother of three kids. Her son Chase has Type 1 diabetes. To answer some of her 3.6 million followers' questions about Chase, she made a video showing a day in his life. The mom highlighted a few of the challenges her son has on a daily basis. Before Chase has a snack, Arteaga must check his blood sugar. If Chase wants to go outside, Arteaga must check his "pump, blood sugar and temp before going out every time" . Diabetes even affects Chase's ability to get a good night's sleep, as the mom must wake him at midnight and 2 a.m. to check his blood sugar. While other kids can enjoy sugary sodas, Chase has to opt for water instead. Arteaga said, "soda causes rapid spikes then rapid drops" in sugar levels. Arteaga's video received 3 million likes on TikTok. Most people just expressed their sympathy for the kid