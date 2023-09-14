Halsey Buys a Spanish Colonial Revival Classic in Los Angeles

You could say Halsey is on a real estate roll. Three months ago, the “Without Me” singer sold her lavish estate near Calabasas for nearly $12 million; almost immediately following that, she paid $700,000 over the asking price for a gem of a house in Laurel Canyon. Now she’s done it again — dropping an impressive $5 million on an impeccably restored Spanish Colonial Revival house in Los Feliz.

Located almost directly across the street from one of the most popular Griffith Park entrance points, the house was built in the late 1920s for restaurateur and civic reformer Clifford Clinton and designed by architect Arthur W. Larson. In 2011, the longtime Clinton family was awarded Los Angeles Historic-Cultural Monument status.

Although it’s located on a very busy roadway, the nearly 6,000-square-foot house sits behind tall fences and stucco-clad walls. Inside, a coffered wood front door opens to a magnesite-tiled foyer, to the right of which is a formal living room featuring a grand fireplace, a stained glass picture window, coffered ceilings, and French doors that lead to a tiled veranda. To the left of the foyer is a formal dining room with coved ceilings, another stained glass picture window, and peg and groove hardwood floors.

Across the hallway is an stylish office that showcases a curved fireplace, hand-stenciled ceilings, gorgeous woodwork, leaded-glass windows, and coat-of-arms sconces. Further down the hall is the butler’s pantry with wood countertops, an original zinc sink, and original Deco tile in robin’s egg blue, the kitchen, outfitted with a snazzy La Cornue range and a refurbished original Frigidaire refrigerator, and a sunny magnesite-tiled breakfast room.

Upstairs are four bedroom suites with glorious original-tile baths in a variety of hues, built-in vanities, and “wedding cake” ornamental plaster. Also on this floor are multiple cedar closet, including one containing a very early version of a fire extinguisher, a sunroom, and multiple Juliet balconies offering city views. The sprawling home also has a plush home theater with a starry-night-sky ceiling and seating for six.

Exterior amenities include an colorfully-tiled swimming pool, a sun deck, a bath house, a dining pavilion, and a three-car garage. Halsey also scored a deal on the property, securing the 0.34-acre estate for $800,000 under the $5.8 million asking price.

