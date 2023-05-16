This genius power bank can even juice up a TV, and it's $100 — nearly 50% off

Power banks are a bit like energy drinks for your electronics. With the Super Bowl just around the corner, you might be gearing up to tailgate and need to make sure you have enough juice to keep your phone going. Or maybe you have a road trip planned and want a way to keep your kids entertained without letting them dominate the car charger. That's where the brilliant Halo Pro 100 Power Bank comes in. Right now, it's on sale for just $100 — $75 off its retail price.

QVC Halo Pro 100 Power Bank $100 $175 Save $75 With enough juice to charge multiple devices multiple times over, this power bank will keep you topped off all day long. $100 at QVC

If that's a bit too much to handle right now, you can also get it through FlexPay for five easy payments of $20. Plus, if you’re a first-time QVC shopper, you can grab free shipping with code FREESHIP.

Let's put this handy little device in perspective. It can keep an iPad Pro going for 20 straight hours (on top of the iPad's existing charge), or it can power an iPhone 12 for a whopping 96 hours. A Nintendo Switch? Easy: 21 hours of playtime on a single charge. Considering the Switch only has about 2.5 hours of charge to start with, that's a bit over eight total recharges.

It can even run a 32-inch TV for a bit over two hours. Can you say wow? With a 45W output and a built-in emergency light, this is a multipurpose tool that's great to stash in the car for late-night tire changes or just in a household emergency bag.

"Halo has a great reputation. This is exactly what I needed to be prepared for our frequent power outages. I have three huge household power banks. I wanted something to dedicate to phones, tablets and a radio. The wireless charging works quickly! There are varied ports for multiple devices. The light is really bright. It's easy to recharge. Halo did a great job on this power bank!" one happy customer said.

The Halo Power Bank will keep your devices charged all day long. (Photo: QVC)

"The Halo power station is a must-have for your home and all travel. The Halo has a charging port for USB,a cellphone charging port and even a port for a 110 to plug in. It has a powerful emergency light that can be bright white, red or red flashing," said another customer.

At just under two pounds, this power bank is both lightweight and portable. It fits easily into a backpack and includes a standard AC outlet, as well as a USB-A and USB-C outlet. Choose from four colors: pale blue, white, black and gray. Happy charging!

