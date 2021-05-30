The genius Halo Bolt Pro will juice up your car— and pretty much anything else—and it's on sale right now

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. While this content is written independently by our editors, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page or other compensation. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The Halo Bolt Bolt Compact Portable Car Charger is on sale for just $100. (Photo: Halo)

No matter how technologically dazzling, bells-and-whistles-adorned today's cars are, there's one potential snafu that will always be with us: getting stuck with a dead battery. So get smart and be prepared with the Halo Bolt ACDC Max portable car charger. Next time you find yourself unexpectedly needing a jump, you won’t have to contact roadside assistance, head to a gas station or just pray that a sympathetic soul pulls over to help. Get one of these, and take control of your driving destiny. It’s seriously the perfect road trip companion.

Right now, this genius gadget is on sale for $100, or $121 off at QVC.

We realize that $100 is nothing to sneeze at. But here's the thing: You don't have to shell it out all at once: QVC lets you opt for five 'Easy Pays' of just $20, with no interest at all. How about another deal-sweetener? If you're a fist-time QVC customer, you can get an additional $10 off with promo code OFFER at checkout. A second-timer? You can get an extra $10 off with coupon code HELLO10 at checkout.

All-in-one

Feeling charged up yet? You should be, and your car will be. The Halo Bolt ACDC Max — which comes in a few fun colors, such as blue, black, elderberry, bath bomb, platinum, oil slick and more — will get you and your vehicle out of the most dreaded of jams. Now you no longer need a second car to get a jump-start because everything you need is in this handy battery bank, thanks to its 55,500mWh lithium-polymer power supply. It even comes with jumper cables. See it in action here.

The portable charger can juice up car and even your smartphone. (Photo: Halo)

Oh, and have we mentioned...it's not just for cars! The Halo Bolt ACDC Max Jump Starter and Charger can also juice up your smartphone or tablet thanks to two built-in two USB-A ports. It even comes with a built-in power outlet whenever you need to juice up a laptop on the go. This portable all-in-one (literal) powerhouse will surely bolster your peace of mind behind the wheel.

The Halo Bolt ACDC Max also includes jumper cables, AC power cable, USB-A to USB-C cable and carry pouch.

