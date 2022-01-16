This genius phone charger can also juice up your car — and it's $75 off right now

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The Halo Bolt Air+ is one of the most amazing gadgets we've ever come across. (Photo: Halo)

Every once in a while a product comes along that sounds too good to be true. The Halo Bolt Air+ is that product.

It’s a charger and air compressor that can jumpstart your battery, give your tires some air, and juice up your phone. It’s the kind of thing every car should have in the trunk. It gives you peace of mind when those you love are out on the road.

Right now, this genius gadget (plus an air compressor and AC outlet) usually would be $215 (if sold separately) but QVC currently has it on sale for $140. And it comes in six fun colors, from blue to rhubarb.

And if you’d rather not pay in one chunk (understandable), QVC lets you opt for five 'Easy Pay' payments of just $28, with no interest at all. New to QVC? You can get an additional $15 off with promo code 'OFFER' at checkout.

Having a Halo Bolt Air+ is like having roadside assistance riding along with you at all times.

Dead car battery? No problem. The Halo Bolt Air+ can bring your vehicle back to life. No need to connect to a second car, this device has the power to give you that jumpstart on its own. It even comes with jumper cables. And you don’t have to worry about your Halo Bolt+ running out of juice. It can jumpstart a car 217 times on a single charge.

With a built-in air compressor, this device can also fill low tires. It comes with two hose attachments, three air nozzles, a two-foot hose extender and five air compressor tips. So you not only have everything you need to inflate car tires, but you also have the tools to blow up basketballs, bike tires, rafts and more.

Curious? See it in action here.

$140 $215 at QVC

Yup, cables are included. (Photo: Halo)

Meanwhile, the Halo Bolt Air+ can also juice up your smartphone or tablet—so it’s an everyday lifesaver, as well as an emergency device. Great for new drivers, parents, anyone you love, and anyone making plans for an epic road trip.

Story continues

At about 10-by-5 inches, the Halo Bolt Air+ is about the size of a book. It won’t take up a lot of space in the car. And it will make a big difference—allowing you to exhale, relax and know that your people are safe on the road. Grab it before it sells out!

$140 $215 at QVC

Read more from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.