Hallway flooring ideas – 10 practical and stylish solutions

Choosing hallway flooring ideas is an important decision to make. As the entrance and exit to our homes, as well as connecting spaces, hallways are high traffic areas so whatever type of flooring you choose must be hard-wearing and durable.

Whilst practically may be the priority, with so many hallway flooring materials to choose from there's no need to compromise of aesthetics. The hallway floor is a brilliant way to add personality, color and pattern to your home, setting the tone for the rest of your home. In fact, as areas that we are only in for a short amount of time the hallway makes a brilliant place to be bold with decorating.

To help you get inspired we've rounded up a selection of different flooring looks and materials to add to your list, along with some advice from the experts.

BY PIPPA BLENKINSOP