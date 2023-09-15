Boo! Spook-ify your yard with inflatable haunted houses from Amazon — starting at $36

Warning: We're about to enter the scariest time of year — do you know where your endearingly creepy yard decor is? In case you haven't started decking out your home in Halloween swag yet, Amazon has a slew of fun inflatable haunted houses starting at just $36. Not only will they earn you the reputation of "spookiest house on the block" with trick-or-treaters, but come November 1st, you'll be able to pack 'em up in a compact bundle to store away until next October. Some are even on sale!

Amazon Danxilu 9-Foot Inflatable Haunted House Don't feel like carving your own pumpkins this year? This affordable haunted treehouse features not one, but two jack o'lanterns, along with a tombstone and a little ghost creeping in the upper window. Included are lights, ground stakes and ropes to keep it securely sinister. $36 at Amazon

"Love it!" exclaimed a horror-loving shopper. "Great quality and easy to put together."

Amazon Joiedomi 7-Foot Inflatable Haunted House Get into the Halloween 'spirit' with the cutest little ghost we've seen since Casper. This purple spook house comes with an air blower, which allows our little friend to pop out of the orange door to scare away anyone who dares trespass (although, who are we kidding — we just want to give it a hug!). You'll also get stakes and strings to keep this ghoul grounded. $67 at Amazon

"I love this inflatable," gushed a phantom fan. "It has great movement and vivid colors ... the kids loved it while trick-or-treating. Don't let this one get away — it's super cute!"

Want to give trick-or-treaters an Instagrammable entrance to walk through for their candy? These inflatable archways are equally festive alternatives:

Amazon BZB Goods 8.5-Foot Inflatable Haunted House Welcome friends and foe alike into your inflatable outdoor lair, where you can decide whether they deserve a trick or a treat. This walk-in house seems inviting with its two front lights, but the zombie, ghost, tombstone, jack o'lantern, black cat and haunted tree that accompany it will make visitors think twice about entering. Included are stakes, tethers and a blower. $195 at Amazon

"This was a huge hit with the trick-or-treaters," shared a Halloween enthusiast. "We placed it on our walkway to the door so all trick-or-treaters had to go though it to get to the door, and all the kids had a blast. They kept calling it our haunted house! All the older kids and parents kept complimenting it and taking pictures by the front. Motor worked great and the setup/takedown was easy. Would highly recommend."

Amazon Poptrend 9-Foot Inflatable Witch Archway The kids on your street might lose their appetites for the Reese's pumpkins you're handing out once they catch sight of the eyeball and bone being brewed in the witch's cauldron — and hopefully the grinning pumpkin won't send them running for the hills. But this creepy castle is sure to make your yard the envy of the neighborhood with its vibrant colors, tall towers and bright LED lights. It comes with stakes, ropes, a power adaptor and blower. $70 at Amazon

"Very cool inflatable," wrote a witchy customer. "My front door looked amazing and all the kids came over to take pictures on Halloween. Love it!"

Amazon Joiedomi 9-Foot Inflatable Haunted House Archway The blue color of this house will stand out among all of the black and orange decorations on your block, though it still has the prerequisite jack o'lantern and a sassy little ghost. The center portion juts out for a cinematic effect and the built-in LED lights turn it into a glowing showstopper come nightfall. You'll get stakes, strings and an air blower included. $83 at Amazon

"This item is great for Halloween," raved a fright-seeker. "It is very sturdy; it has been through a rather big rain and wind storm, and held up great ... the tie-downs it comes with work perfectly. It is a very thick material, just like a bounce house is made ... very durable, it will last for a very long time."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.