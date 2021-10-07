Retro Halloween inflatables are selling out fast — grab one while you can!

Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Nostalgia time! Decorate your lawn with these inflatable Home Depot Halloween decorations. (Photo: The Home Depot)

Brainstorming Halloween decoration ideas? Ghosts and ghouls are a safe bet when you wanna get ghastly. Skeletons are sure to send chills through the neighborhood. Plant a witch and her cauldron on the front lawn and you’ve got a recipe for instant fright.

But you know what’s really scary? The fact that it’s been 37 years since the movie ‘Ghostbusters’ debuted — and a terrifying 71 years since Charles Schulz launched the ‘Peanuts’ cartoon franchise. Oh, but we pine for nostalgia, don’t we? I’ve never seen a Snoopy Halloween decoration I didn’t love, and apparently I’m not alone.

Right now, shoppers are scrambling for these throwback characters. Add to the list retro pop culture icons like Scooby Doo, Beetlejuice and even good ol’ Minnie Mouse, and you’ve got some of the most coveted Halloween decorations of 2021. And if the very thought of hunting down these inflatable lawn ornaments gives you goosebumps, take heed: the Home Depot has them all in stock even as we spook...I mean speak.

Shop it: Halloween Decorations — Inflatable Lawn Ornaments in Retro Characters, starting at $30, homedepot.com

These six nostalgic, light-up Halloween decorations (and one surprise Thanksgiving decoration!) will make your house the sweetest spot on the block. But they're selling out fast, and they're in and out of stock. Buy what you love now, and if your favorite is sold out, check back tomorrow!

Will any trick-or-treaters be generous enough to give him some Scooby snacks? (Photo: The Home Depot)

Scooby dooby doo, where are you? Well, he’s right on your front yard — all three and a half feet of him. This mutt of mystery is a perennial favorite (calling all ‘80s kids — and ‘80s parents!), and now Scooby Doo is a Halloween favorite, too. This blowup lawn ornament has the Great Dane dressed up as a scarecrow with his trick-or-treat Jack-o-Lantern that’s no doubt filled with Scooby snacks!

Story continues

"Grandchild loved...used for birthday party, Halloween and fall decoration," wrote one clever shopper.

Load this inflatable favorite into your Mystery Machine for just $46 — it’s made with energy-efficient LEDs and folds up conveniently for storage.

$46 at The Home Depot

This Gremlin is up to no good! (Photo: The Home Depot)

Oops, looks like you fed your giant gremlin after midnight and now you have chaos on the lawn! This six-foot homage to Stripe, the evil gremlin from the 1984 classic 'Gremlins,' stands a full six feet tall, and he’s lit! Lit with LEDs, that is.

This mischievous creature also self-inflates quickly and comes with stakes to hold him down (good luck, stakes!).

$80 at The Home Depot

You can't go wrong with this Disney classic. (Photo: The Home Depot)

Make your house the Magic Kingdom of the block this year! This Minnie Mouse Halloween decoration is a no-brainer for Disney fanatics, and trick-or-treaters will adore being greeted by her at your door.

She’s a manageable three and a half feet, self-inflates and lights up with LEDs. She also comes with tethers to keep her in place.

$30 at The Home Depot

The most epic lawn ornament of the season goes to this Monica turkey-on-the-head homage to 'Friends.' (Photo: The Home Depot)

Miss TGIF TV shows on Thursday nights? Well, this ‘Friends’ Thanksgiving decoration will be there for you every night of the week from Halloween to Turkey Day. It’s a photo-realistic rendering of Monica’s famous turkey-on-head moment from ‘The One with All the Thanksgivings.’ It's a speciality lawn ornament for sure and one you had no idea you needed in your life!

This six-foot, self-inflating lawn ornament is a great year-round investment, too. Monica at the Memorial Day barbecue? Why the heck not!

$80 at The Home Depot

Read more from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle's newsletter.