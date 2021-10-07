Retro Halloween inflatables are selling out fast — grab one while you can!

Kristine Solomon
·3 min read

Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Nostalgia time! These Home Depot Halloween decorations are all inflatable ornaments for your lawn. (Photo: The Home Depot)
Nostalgia time! Decorate your lawn with these inflatable Home Depot Halloween decorations. (Photo: The Home Depot)

Brainstorming Halloween decoration ideas? Ghosts and ghouls are a safe bet when you wanna get ghastly. Skeletons are sure to send chills through the neighborhood. Plant a witch and her cauldron on the front lawn and you’ve got a recipe for instant fright.

But you know what’s really scary? The fact that it’s been 37 years since the movie ‘Ghostbusters’ debuted — and a terrifying 71 years since Charles Schulz launched the ‘Peanuts’ cartoon franchise. Oh, but we pine for nostalgia, don’t we? I’ve never seen a Snoopy Halloween decoration I didn’t love, and apparently I’m not alone.

Right now, shoppers are scrambling for these throwback characters. Add to the list retro pop culture icons like Scooby Doo, Beetlejuice and even good ol’ Minnie Mouse, and you’ve got some of the most coveted Halloween decorations of 2021. And if the very thought of hunting down these inflatable lawn ornaments gives you goosebumps, take heed: the Home Depot has them all in stock even as we spook...I mean speak.

Shop it: Halloween Decorations — Inflatable Lawn Ornaments in Retro Characters, starting at $30, homedepot.com

These six nostalgic, light-up Halloween decorations (and one surprise Thanksgiving decoration!) will make your house the sweetest spot on the block. But they're selling out fast, and they're in and out of stock. Buy what you love now, and if your favorite is sold out, check back tomorrow!

Scooby Doo Halloween Decoration in Scarecrow Costume — 3.5 feet

Will any trick-or-treaters be generous enough to give him some Scooby snacks? (Photo: The Home Depot)
Will any trick-or-treaters be generous enough to give him some Scooby snacks? (Photo: The Home Depot)

Scooby dooby doo, where are you? Well, he’s right on your front yard — all three and a half feet of him. This mutt of mystery is a perennial favorite (calling all ‘80s kids — and ‘80s parents!), and now Scooby Doo is a Halloween favorite, too. This blowup lawn ornament has the Great Dane dressed up as a scarecrow with his trick-or-treat Jack-o-Lantern that’s no doubt filled with Scooby snacks!

"Grandchild loved...used for birthday party, Halloween and fall decoration," wrote one clever shopper. 

Load this inflatable favorite into your Mystery Machine for just $46 — it’s made with energy-efficient LEDs and folds up conveniently for storage.

$46 at The Home Depot

'Gremlins' Halloween Decoration — 6 feet

This Gremlin is up to no good! (Photo: The Home Depot)
This Gremlin is up to no good! (Photo: The Home Depot)

Oops, looks like you fed your giant gremlin after midnight and now you have chaos on the lawn! This six-foot homage to Stripe, the evil gremlin from the 1984 classic 'Gremlins,' stands a full six feet tall, and he’s lit! Lit with LEDs, that is. 

This mischievous creature also self-inflates quickly and comes with stakes to hold him down (good luck, stakes!).

$80 at The Home Depot

Minnie Mouse Halloween Decoration in Purple Witch Costume — 3.5 feet

You can&#39;t go wrong with this Disney classic. (Photo: The Home Depot)
You can't go wrong with this Disney classic. (Photo: The Home Depot)

Make your house the Magic Kingdom of the block this year! This Minnie Mouse Halloween decoration is a no-brainer for Disney fanatics, and trick-or-treaters will adore being greeted by her at your door.

She’s a manageable three and a half feet, self-inflates and lights up with LEDs. She also comes with tethers to keep her in place.

$30 at The Home Depot

'Friends' Thanksgiving Decoration: Photorealistic Monica with Turkey On Her Head — 6 feet

The most epic lawn ornament of the season goes to this Monica turkey-on-the-head homage to &#39;Friends.&#39; (Photo: The Home Depot)
The most epic lawn ornament of the season goes to this Monica turkey-on-the-head homage to 'Friends.' (Photo: The Home Depot)

Miss TGIF TV shows on Thursday nights? Well, this ‘Friends’ Thanksgiving decoration will be there for you every night of the week from Halloween to Turkey Day. It’s a photo-realistic rendering of Monica’s famous turkey-on-head moment from ‘The One with All the Thanksgivings.’ It's a speciality lawn ornament for sure and one you had no idea you needed in your life!

This six-foot, self-inflating lawn ornament is a great year-round investment, too. Monica at the Memorial Day barbecue? Why the heck not! 

$80 at The Home Depot

Read more from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle's newsletter.

Latest Stories

  • How to Care for Holiday Lawn Inflatables This Season

    Read these before you get the air pump out!

  • 45 Hauntingly Good Halloween Party Foods

    If you're looking to host an adults-only Halloween party this year, spook your guests with these bewitchingly delicious recipes. If you're looking to host an adults-only Halloween bash this year, spook your guests with these bewitchingly delicious recipes—Bloody Mary Syringes included. Thanks to puff pastry, your basic baked brie becomes a totally spooky Halloween appetizer.

  • Sweeten up Your Halloween With These Festive Treats

    The best part about Halloween is the endless amounts of Halloween treats at every party. Yeah a bag full of candy is great, but have you ever seen a table full of Halloween treats? Once you lay eyes on a candy corn cupcake or a chocolate witch cake, you’ll immediately forget about those king-size candy bars.

  • From Pumpkins to Skeletons, These Are the Most Popular Halloween Decorations in Each State

    Are your favorite thematic details on the list?

  • Grab Two Friends, Because These Halloween Costumes for 3 People Are the Cutest

    If you're looking for the perfect Halloween costume for three people, then you're bound to love these trio Halloween costume ideas for October 31, 2021. If you're down to get creative and crafty in order to win best Halloween costume this year and you're rolling deep with two other friends, you've come to the right place for Halloween costume ideas. There are no third wheels with these cute and easy costume options!

  • 29 Celeb and Pop Culture Costumes That Will Be the Hit of Your Halloween Party

    We rounded up the best 2021 pop culture Halloween costume ideas based on what's trending now, from 'The Mandalorian' and 'Black Panther' to 'Black Widow' and 'Squid Game.'

  • What to Know About Spirit Halloween's 2021 Hours

    Wondering what the hours for Spirit Halloween are this year? We've gathered everything you need to know about Spirit Halloween's opening date, seasonal hours and 2021 opening schedule.

  • 25 of the Best Amazon Halloween Costumes of 2021

    If ever you needed a great excuse to pull out all the stops and transform yourself into someone else for a night, Halloween is it. Whether you’ve been planning this year’s...

  • The Most Iconic Halloween Costumes for Blondes to Try This Year

    If blondes have more fun, then you'll definitely have a blast on Halloween this year! Whether you're a natural blondie or donning a dyed wig for the holiday, you can easily incorporate blonde hair into your look this Halloween. If you're planning on dressing up as your favorite flaxen-haired heroine, find inspiration with these classic Disney Halloween costumes — or look to our bigger list of the best Halloween costumes of all time for even more inspiration.

  • The Secret to Throwing the Most Epic Halloween Party of All Time

    All the best Halloween party ideas for adults and kids, from party themes and DIY decoration ideas to fun Halloween food ideas, activities, and games. If you're a big fan of the spookiest day of the year, there's arguably no better way to celebrate than to throw an elaborate, all-out Halloween party. After all, what better way to show off your family's Halloween costumes, your DIY Halloween decorations, and your Halloween snack skills than to invite friends, family, and loved ones over in the name of all things spooky and scary?

  • 30 Halloween Cocktails That Are Even Better Than Your Costume

    Give the adults a fantastic treat with these spooky Halloween drinks and cocktails.

  • Super-Simple Halloween Crafts for Kids

    The DIY Halloween costumes for kids alone are worth getting super excited about. Beside the costumes, candy, and trick-or-treating, Halloween is a great season to flex those creative muscles. Take these easy Halloween crafts for kids for example, they will entertain, delight, and inspire children of all ages and skill levels.

  • 45 Kids Halloween Movies That Won't Bore Adults to Tears

    These kids Halloween movies will get everyone in on the spooky, scary fun. From animated favorites to classics, these family-friendly Halloween movies for kids will be a hit. Scary films for kids often serve as a spooky treat this time of year, but finding family-friendly Halloween movies that will appease older kids and adults while not scaring the little ones can be difficult — to say the least.

  • 9 Best Stores for Last-Minute Halloween Costumes

    From Urban Outfitters to ASOS.

  • Halloween Movies on Netflix That Won't Give Kids the Creeps

    Gather the whole family for a spooky night filled with the best kids Halloween movies on Netflix. From The Spiderwick Chronicles to Super Monsters and more, your kids will enjoy these movies. Between the best Halloween candy, Halloween costumes for kids, and Halloween decorating, your little guys and ghouls have a lot to look forward to come Halloween.

  • People Are Not Happy About This 'Suggestive' and 'Vulgar' Skeleton Couple Inflatable

    Some Halloween decorations are spooky. Some are cute. And some are...vulgar? That’s how some people are describing Goosh's Skeleton Couple Inflatable.

  • 60 Easy Halloween Desserts That Are So Good You'll Be Scared

    Wondering what to bake for Halloween? For those of us who like to go all out for Halloween, there can be a lot to plan: Halloween costumes for the whole family, picking up candy for trick-or-treaters, and — if you're throwing a Halloween party — putting together fun Halloween games to play, making spooky DIY decorations, and figuring out your Halloween party food menu. You can kick up the spooky factor of your food spread by pairing savory Halloween appetizers with a smattering of classic Halloween desserts that will thrill everyone at your party.

  • You'll Be the Hit of the Party with These Halloween Games for Kids

    Little ones and adults alike will love playing these entertaining games, like eyeball pong and spider races during your Halloween festivities. Kids can't use their hands to retrieve donuts hanging from a string in this classic Halloween party game that always makes for lots of laughs and funny photos. Get the tutorial at Delia Creates.

  • You'll Win Best Dressed With These Halloween Costumes for Women

    Short on time and need a Halloween costume? Stand out amongst the rest with these Halloween costume ideas for women that you can buy online. When it comes to finding the perfect Halloween costume, you may be tempted to go with the same choice year after year.

  • 31 Family Halloween Costumes That The Whole Family Can Agree On

    These epic family Halloween costume ideas will have your family looking like the coolest crew on the block. Is it ever too early to start planning your family Halloween costumes? Inspiration for your family Halloween costumes can come from anywhere: your kids' favorite video game characters, the books you read to them before they fall asleep, the shows they watch on the daily, and even their favorite foods.