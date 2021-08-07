Halle Berry posts throwback pic of her yellow bikini red carpet look: 'Seems like yesterday'
The John Wick 3 actress, 54, took to on August 7 to share a throwback photo of one of her most iconic red carpet looks. The pic, from the X-Men premiere in 2000, features Berry with her signature cropped haircut, a yellow string bikini top, and matching pants. She also added sunglasses, a black see-through shirt, and rhinestone belt to finish off the look.
Berry captioned the photo, “Seems like yesterday.”
Despite the photo being more than 20 years old, the Monster’s Ball star has barely aged a day — at least, that’s what her followers pointed out in the Twitter replies.
“Still looks the same today,” one wrote. Another added, “Alright Queen Berry we need to know if you actually took this yesterday cause idk my mind is going crazy.”
Seems like yesterday… pic.twitter.com/nEkY4z8AGK
— Halle Berry (@halleberry) August 7, 2021
While genetics likely play a big part in how Berry maintains her youthful look, she opened up to Insider in 2019 about her wellness routine. That includes a high fat, low carb diet, regular meditation, and core workouts.
Last December, she posted about how she doesn't see age as a limitation.
“Health and wellness doesn’t just happen overnight,” she explained. “It’s a life long journey that requires commitment and mindfulness.”