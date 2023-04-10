Halle Berry, 56, was criticized for 'posting nudes for attention.' She rose above.

Halle Berry responds to ageism with random fun fact. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Halle Berry is living her best bare life.

The actress, 56, responded to a Twitter user who took issue with a photo Berry shared, which shows her sipping wine in the buff on a balcony. "I do what I wanna do," reads the caption.

"Imagine being in your 50s, still posting nudes for attention in menopause when you should be chilling with the grandkids. Aging with dignity is no longer a thing," read the tweet.

Did you guys know the heart of a shrimp is located in its head? https://t.co/M1Y42b9nZo — Halle Berry (@halleberry) April 10, 2023

Berry responded by quoting it with a fun fact: "Did you guys know the heart of a shrimp is located in its head?" shared Berry.

While Berry opted not to engage, her fans jumped to her defense: "Imagine hating on Halle Berry while she's living her best life looking fine AF in her 50's. Couldn't be me," shared one user.

"Imagine being so fragile that a picture of a woman on a balcony spins you out," replied another.

Others took the time to acknowledge how amazing Berry looked, sharing what an inspiration she is.

"I am over 50 and teach spin classes. I use you as a motivating tool all the time. We conjure your energy to keep us going," wrote one user.

"We all wish we looked like her. Damn," shared another.

In January, Berry shared her aging philosophy with AARP. “We’re all going to get older. Our skin is going to shrivel up and we’re going to look different. I see things changing with my face and body, but I’ve never put all my eggs in that basket. I’ve always known that beauty is deeper than the physical body you’re walking around in," she said. “I refuse to become someone who just tries to hold onto a youthful face and not embrace what’s most important about being beautiful — how you live your life, how you give back to others, how you connect to people, how you strengthen your mind, body, and soul and nourish yourself, how you give in a meaningful way of yourself. The most beautiful people have something radiating inside."

But Berry is not the only celebrity over 50 who has faced scrutiny for embracing their bodies and the natural changes that occur with aging.

In April 2022, supermodel Paulina Porizkova shared a photo of herself wearing a two-piece swimsuit, which drummed up quite the commotion in her comments, with one user going so far as to call Porizkova "old and ugly," claiming she was "struggling" with the fact that she was aging.

Real Housewives star Lisa Rinna came to Porizkova's defense by sharing a bikini photo of herself, showing what her "old and ugly," bikini body looked like at 58.

This set off a chain reaction of people showing their support for Porizkova by sharing their own "old and ugly" bikini photos, which she responded to with a resounding message: "THERE IS NO OLD AND UGLY. Only shortsighted and ignorant."

