The 'revolutionary' beauty tool Halle Berry is giving everyone for Christmas is on sale for $28

Halle Berry approved. (Photo: Getty Images, HSN)

Ever wonder how Halle Berry looks so amazeballs at 55? Well, besides genetics, there's a secret beauty tool that she just let us in on via her IGTV spot.

The product she calls "revolutionary" — and that she's giving to every single person she knows for Christmas? It's the Flawless Finishing Touch Facial Cleanser and Massager — and we found it on mega-sale. This miracle worker, with soft silicone bristles, is down to $28 at HSN (from $40), making it the perfect stocking stuffer for all the lucky people in your life — "men, women, everybody," says Berry. (Note: To get it by Christmas, you'll have to pay a shipping fee).

Says Berry: "It helps the dirt and the oil become dislodged under your skin...And look how stinking cute this little thing is?"

She adds: "It's like giving your face some love." We're sold!

Simply rest in the charging cradle and it's ready for action. (Photo: HSN)

I'm hooked on all of the Flawless hair removal products, so I wasn't surprised that Berry would endorse this nifty facial cleanser. According to my esthetician, bristle brushes are a no-no and silicone is the only way to go for a gentle, yet thorough clean and exfoliation of your face. Easily cleanable and ultra-hygenic, the Flawless Cleanse Massager's soft silicone bristles remove dirt, dry skin cells and pollutants that get trapped beneath the skin, revealing a glowing complexion we all would happily pay dearly for. But why spend when you can get this type of treatment at home every time you wash your face, for less than 30 bucks?

This user has the 411 on savings: "Cleans my face so gently. I like it because I can keep it sanitary after every use. It is like getting a facial and I use less cleanser, so I save money."

Bonus: If you'd rather not plunk down the money all at once, HSN lets you go for five FlexPays of less than $6 each. Check out the on-page video for an up-close-and-personal view.

$28 $40 at HSN

The cleansing gizmo has four massage modes, allowing for a variety of stimulus to encourage circulation, which creates that youthful glow we all covet. Speaking of which, here's a glowing review: "Great cleanser! I love this thing! It is the perfect size. Not too big like some in the past. I've been using this nightly and my skin has seen improvement."

Four massage modes for a guaranteed glow. (Photo: HSN)

Customize your skin routine from gentle to deep cleanse, applying your favorite facial cleanser or exfoliant. Rinse and then follow up with your favorite serum or lotion to really penetrate the skin and get all that good product deep into the epidermis.

"Love this tool!" says another happy user. "In fact, I loved it so much I gave one to my college freshman granddaughter and she raves about it leaving her skin feeling clean and soft... a much cleaner and effective way to cleanse the face."

This reviewer says: "...the different massage modes are delightful, gentle, smooth and relaxing. Definitely worth it. Beautiful design and color."

Grab this great deal while there's still time to get the miracle beauty tool under the tree — just choose 3-day shipping at checkout (you'll pay $11 in shipping).

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

