Halle Berry celebrates her 55th birthday with grateful Instagram post: 'My heart is full'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 25: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) In this handout photo provided by A.M.P.A.S., Halle Berry attends the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)

Halle Berry is all smiles on her birthday.

The Monster’s Ball actress just turned 55, and did so with gratitude. Sharing a video to Instagram of herself smiling with her head out the car window, listening to a song. She captioned the post, “After the year we’ve all had, my heart is full as I’m grateful to see this August 14th. In the midst of the storm, I’ve managed to create happiness, find more peace, and feel more free than ever! Finally, I’m exhaling!”

Berry’s followers sent her tons of birthday love in the comments section. Actor Ahmed Best wrote, “Happiest of birthdays my Leo sister. Sending love.”

Another follower wrote, “Wishing you a very happy birthday Halle,” while a second added, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY QUEEN. 55 is looking wild good!”

The John Wick 3 star may be looking towards the future now, but it was just last week that she reminisced about the past. On Twitter, she shared a pic of her famous X-Men red carpet look , in which she sported a yellow bikini top, shades, and matching pants, along with the caption, “Seems like yesterday…”

Berry previously opened up to People about how she’s in some of the best shape of her life . One reason she's made it a mission to stay in fighting shape? She is playing a boxer in the upcoming Netflix film Bruised, which is also her feature directorial debut.

"I've made it my mission to find time in the day to exercise, get work done and be a mom. I think during COVID, it's been easy to forget the time in our day to be active because we just can't do the things that we used to do and it's hard to find ways to do that at home," she told the magazine. "Not only was I training physically, but it was also my directorial debut. I was pretty much working 20 hours a day between all the things I had to do."

Fortunately, it seems Berry is taking some time off on her birthday to just enjoy life.