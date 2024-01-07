Halle Bailey Announces the Birth of Her First Child With Boyfriend DDG in Sweet Instagram Photo



Halle Bailey is a mom!

The Color Purple star announced the arrival of her first child with boyfriend and rapper DDG, a son named Halo, on Saturday. Bailey shared a sweet photo to Instagram that showed her pink manicured hand holding that of her tiny infant son, who wore a gold bracelet with his name engraved onto it.

“even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son,” Bailey wrote in the caption. “welcome to the world my halo 🥰👼🏽 ✨the world is desperate to know you 😉🤣♥️”

DDG, whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., welcomed Halo with his own Instagram post. He uploaded a similar photo and captioned it, “my biggest blessing by far 👶🏽❤️ son son.. never been so in love 🥹 baby halo.”

Bailey keeps her personal life largely private and didn’t even announce the pregnancy, despite much speculation online. The “I’m Geekin” rapper, however, apparently broke the news in April when he uploaded a photo of an ultrasound to X with the caption, “can’t wait to be your dad 😭😭❤️.” Many users thought the Tweet was a prank, calling out how he posted it on April Fools Day.

Granberry hard launched their relationship in March 2022 with a romantic Instagram tribute , now deleted, to commemorate Bailey’s 22nd birthday.

Bailey told ESSENCE in September 2022 about the origins of their romance. “I grew up being on YouTube and would always see the young Black creators and was constantly inspired by them. He was one of them,” she said. “I completely forgot about him. But then I saw that he was dropping music, and I really gravitated toward this one song. Coincidentally he messaged me — and the rest is history.”

