Halle Bailey announces the birth of her first child with the sweetest photo and name reveal

“The Little Mermaid” is a mom! Halle Bailey announced the birth of her first child, a son, over the weekend. She and her boyfriend, rapper Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., aka DDG, are now the proud parents to a baby boy.

“Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son,” Bailey wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of the newborn’s hand wearing a gold bracelet adorned with his name. “Welcome to the world my halo the world is desperate to know you.”

Halo! Adorable. Halle and Halo. Love. It.

On his page, DDG shared the same image with the caption, “my biggest blessing by far son son.. never been so in love. baby halo.” He also added the post to his Instagram Story with the statement, “The flyest kid in the universe has arrived.”

Halle, 23, and DDG, 26, have been a couple since 2022. Though Bailey never publicly announced or confirmed her pregnancy, fans had been speculating she was expecting for a while.

Especially after she expertly concealed her third-trimester bump under a beautiful red ball gown during the premiere of her latest movie, “The Color Purple,” just last month.

In 2023, Bailey told ET that while her relationship may be in the public eye, she likes to keep her private life private.

“I think what’s really cool about love and being young is that you could just live and have a good time,” she said. “But, my personal life is something I keep sacred.”

Congratulations to the new mama and her beautiful little family!