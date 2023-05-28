I shop for a living, and this is what I'm buying from Nordstrom's Half Yearly sale — starting at just $16
Know what time it is? It's time to treat yourself! Whether your summer wardrobe is missing some pizzazz or you're just looking to add a few warm-weather basics, now is the time to do so — and save big in the process. The much-anticipated Nordstrom Half Yearly sale is here — right in time for Memorial Day weekend — and the savings are ridiculous!
You can grab 60% off flowy maxi dresses, leggings, shoes, purses, home goods and more from brands like Kate Spade, Zella and Barefoot Dreams. The sale runs through June 4, but we suggest grabbing your faves ASAP — the best brands (and the biggest deals) go quick. Need some inspiration? As your resident shopping writer, I perused the sale to pick all of my favorites. Keep scrolling to shop all of my can't-miss finds.
Best Clothing Deals
Caslon Cotton Gauze Top
Nothing beats a breezy cotton top in the warm weather. This lightweight option boasts three-quarter sleeves and a casually crinkled texture that gives it a summery feel. "This blouse is absolutely perfect. The material is a lightweight cotton and gauze blend — and it's very soft. The fit is easygoing and not slouchy," wrote one happy shopper.
Caslon Track Style Linen Pants$40 $59Save $19
Barefoot Dreams Honeycomb Shawl Collar Cardigan$142 $178Save $36
Tommy Bahama Breaker Bay Reversible Lace Back One-Piece Swimsuit$116 $175Save $59
Zella Live In High Waist Leggings$38 $59Save $21
CeCe Bow Neck Short Sleeve Dress$85 $129Save $44
Halogen Pull-On Skirt$55 $79Save $24
Best Shoe Deals
If you want to splurge on a pair of summer shoes that'll last you season after season (and be in style for years), look no further than these Dr. Scholl's Wannabe Slip-On Sneakers. Along with lightweight cushioning, the sleek yet simple kicks also boast a removable insole with arch support. You'll look (and feel) like a million bucks.
Tory Burch Robinson Continental Leather Wallet$139 $190Save $51
Vince Camuto Meddrina Ankle Strap Sandal$43 $79Save $36
Erika 54mm Gradient Round Sunglasses$124 $155Save $31
Nisolo Go-To Flatform Slingback Sandal$110 $138Save $28
Precious Metal Plated Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings$19 $48Save $29
Adilette Comfort Sport Slide$28 $35Save $7
Best Beauty Deals
Powered by alpha-hydroxy acids and fruit enzymes, this leave-on treatment dissolves dead skin cell buildup that can interfere with optimal absorption of your skin care products. You'll see a smoother skin texture in no time. "My new obsession. I truly feel this was the thing my skincare routine was missing. I have very sensitive skin, rosacea, etc., so scratchy exfoliants just tend to anger my skin more. This is a strong exfoliant that requires no scrubbing — I love it," raved one shopper.
NeuLash NeuBrow Brow Enhancing Serum$68 $85Save $17
It Cosmetics It's Your Complexion Set$21 $27Save $5
KNC Beauty Big 3-Pack Facial Masks$17 $28Save $11
Clinique High Impact Mascara$16 $23Save $7
Mac Chili's Crew Powder Kiss Lipstick$16 $26Save $10
Best Home Deals
Casper Mid Loft Hybrid Pillow
While Casper mattresses and pillows are a beloved bedroom essential, they can be pricey. That's why we were so excited to find this soft, three-layer foam pillow for 20% off! "Worth every penny. I'm a side sleeper and usually sleep with my arm under my pillow for support, which caused shoulder pain. I am nearly pain free after one night! I had no idea a pillow could make such a big difference," said one fan. "This pillow gives the perfect amount of support. It is much firmer than I've used previously, but still very comfortable and gently conforms to my head."
Le Creuset Signature 2.75 Quart Enamel Dutch Oven$180 $290Save $110
Kate Spade South Street Picture Frame$39 $65Save $26
Voluspa Mini Jar Candle Duo$23 $38Save $15
MoMa Two-Tone Borosilicate Straw Set$20 $28Save $8
Goop Set of 2 Ceramic Nonstick Frying Pans$72 $120Save $48
Hydrocotton Bath Towel$16 $29Save $13
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
