The Halal Guys has snapped up a location in Fort Mill’s Pendleton Village.

Twin Peaks restaurant sets opening near Carowinds

The restaurant will occupy 2,400 square feet at that freestanding retail center. It backfills a space at that 30,000-square-foot development left open by Clean Eatz.

It will be the brand’s first location in South Carolina.

