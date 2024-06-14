Hakes: Dedicated Scott Boulevard walker wages long-term, one-man litter fight

Scott Davidson of Iowa City displays a sack of trash he picked up on a "light day" recently on his regular five-mile Scott Boulevard walk. He's been faithfully patrolling for five years, removing tons of litter from this Iowa City roadway

If there were a Hall of Fame for litterbug battlers, we’d have to nominate Scott Davidson as a candidate.

Since moving to Iowa City from the Chicago area in 2020, he’s been walking a five-mile route along Scott Boulevard, usually seven days a week, rain or shine, snow or sleet, year-round – and picking up every piece of litter he can spot.

That usually means a sack full every day, probably 1,000 pounds a year or more.

This retired computer systems manager said this area of town impressed him and his wife Shauna as a good place to live, partly because of the picturesque pathways along Scott Boulevard.

“I started out just walking like everybody else,” Davidson told me, “and then one day I met a lady picking up bottles and cans in one bag and trash in another. I thought, why can’t I do this?”

Soon he was carrying his own bag on the two-hour walk every day, filling it with up to a dozen disposable masks a day during the pandemic, plus beer cans, pop cans and bottles, candy wrappers, and other miscellaneous litter. If he encounters banana peels, apples or other food items, he tosses them into the timbers to compost naturally.

“Fast food trash is the worst,” he said. “Food wrappers, French fry cartons, plastic cups and sometimes entire paper sacks full of it.” He admits it can get frustrating when fresh litter appears day after day.

More: Hakes: Driving across U.S. in a 1924 Model T? Two local men are on 100th anniversary team

Davidson has come across more unique items over the years – discarded cell phones, ear buds, and even a one-hundred-dollar bill.

What is gratifying, he says, is that strangers and regular walkers stop him along the sidewalk to say thanks and offer encouragement.

He’s somewhat embarrassed to report that several have even presented him with gift cards to coffee shops or restaurants or other perks to show their appreciation. One business owner encouraged him to use his dumpster for the daily litter he collects.

“That’s nice, but I really don’t want people to do that,” he told me. “People often tell me thanks for picking up trash when they see me on the path, and that’s enough. I enjoy doing this – it’s kind of my hobby.”

He says he needs the exercise and is happy listening to Sirius XM Classic Vinyl Rock in his earbuds as he walks.

More: Nearly 1,000 UI Health Care volunteers help keep things running smoothly in Johnson County

Scott Boulevard is one of Iowa City's picturesque avenues, and Scott Davidson wants to keep it that way. In this recent photo, he snagged a banana peel as a bus passed by.

Battling the elements

Citizens report seeing Davidson picking up trash in winter on some pretty questionable weather days, but he says if it gets below ten degrees with wind, he might skip his daily walk. He had to quit for a month once because of a broken kneecap, but friends stepped up and took a few shifts to keep his route looking good.

He said he often encountered an Oak Noll resident out walking his dog. He is glad to note that the man was apparently inspired and is now picking up litter as well.

Davidson grew up on a hog and cattle farm near Mechanicsville, so is no stranger to cleaning things up. He and Shauna were married in Iowa City four decades ago and are happy to have returned to the community.

Is he the King of Scott Boulevard Litter Control?

He shrugs modestly, but answers with a big grin: “You might have to say that.”

Bottom line?

“It’s good for the community and people appreciate it,” Davidson said. Then he paused and swept an arm toward the manicured grass and tree-lined street and added: “It just makes this look better.”

A simple thing, worth a lot.

More: The Kalona Sales Barn experience: Farmers, pie, cows, goats and gravy

See littering happening? Here’s how to report it

The statewide non-profit Keep Iowa Beautiful has what is called a “No Litter Hotline.”

Persons who witness littering can call 1-888-NOLITTR (1-888-665-4887) to make a report.

Details to include would be a license plate number, time and location and description of both the litter and vehicle color, make and model.

Reported offenders will receive a warning letter from the Iowa State Patrol. The letter draws attention to their offense and sends the message that people are watching.

The letter is designed to bring awareness to help the offender consider their actions and reduce future offenses, according to the leadership of Keep Iowa Beautiful. Find more information on this program and statewide beautification at https://keepiowabeautiful.org.

Richard Hakes is a freelance columnist for the Iowa City Press-Citizen.

This article originally appeared on Ames Tribune: An Iowa City volunteer keeps five-miles of road free of trash