The Hair Tool TikTok Is Obsessed With Is Under $50 on Amazon Right Now

When you've got to get out the door quickly, you want a hair tool that's going to deliver consistent results and minimize the time you spend styling. While a traditional flat iron can get the job done, TikTok is currently obsessed with a new viral beauty tool, and our editors agree — it's the real deal. If you want to see what all the fuss is about, the Tymo hair straightener brush is currently 29% off on Amazon, making it a great time to try it out.

If you're new to the straightening brush world, the key difference between this device and a flat iron is that it features 3D brush "teeth" that glide through your hair and evenly distribute heat (as opposed to two hot plates), leaving with you with a sleek, shiny look. The hot tool was our best overall straightening brush after testing, thanks to the affordable price point and five different heat settings that work for a range of different hair types.

In our testing, the brush reached its peak heat of 410 degrees quickly (we're talking less than a minute) and smoothed naturally curly hair (type 3C) in two passes. Straightening a full head of hair took roughly 30 minutes.

"I have a ton of hair, and while the Tymo straightened my thick, wavy hair nicely, it was a bit more difficult to use than a regular flat iron. That said, it did leave it looking a lot sleeker than my much more pricey flat iron does," says Sienna Livermore, Deputy Editor, Enthusiast & Wellness. Both editors that tested the hot tool (and the 55,000+ Amazon reviewers) agreed the results were shiny and frizz-free strands, even if the time spent styling differed across users.

The Tymo brush is on sale for a limited time, so don't wait to shop the under $50 hair tool before the price jumps back up!

