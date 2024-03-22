The Hair Tool TikTok Is Obsessed With Is Under $50 on Amazon Right Now



When you've got to get out the door quickly, you want a hair tool that's going to deliver consistent results and minimize the time you spend styling. While a traditional flat iron can get the job done, TikTok is currently obsessed with a new viral beauty tool, and our editors agree—it's the real deal. If you want to see what all the fuss is about, the Tymo hair straightener brush is currently 29 percent off on Amazon, making it a great time to try it out.

If you're new to the straightening brush world, the key difference between this device and a flat iron is that it features 3D brush "teeth" that glide through your hair and evenly distribute heat (as opposed to two hot plates), leaving with you with a sleek, shiny look. The hot tool was our best overall straightening brush after testing, thanks to the affordable price point and five different heat settings that work for a range of different hair types.

In our testing, the brush reached its peak heat of 410 degrees quickly (we're talking less than a minute) and smoothed naturally curly hair (type 3C) in two passes. Straightening a full head of hair took roughly 30 minutes.

"I have a ton of hair, and while the Tymo straightened my thick, wavy hair nicely, it was a bit more difficult to use than a regular flat iron. That said, it did leave it looking a lot sleeker than my much more pricey flat iron does," says Sienna Livermore, Deputy Editor, Enthusiast & Wellness. Both editors that tested the hot tool (and the 55,000+ Amazon reviewers) agreed the results were shiny and frizz-free strands, even if the time spent styling differed across users.

The Tymo brush is on sale for a limited time, so don't wait to shop the under $50 hair tool before the price jumps back up!

